Senator Elizabeth Warren and Businessman Tim Rowe to Receive Margaret Fuller House 120th Anniversary Gala Honors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Margaret Fuller House (MFH) is set to honor Senator Elizabeth Warren during its 120th Anniversary Gala on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the iconic Sheraton Commander Hotel, Cambridge.

Senator Warren will receive the prestigious Margaret Fuller Excellence in Service Award to recognize her career as an equal rights activist and political trailblazer.

MFH will also honor Tim Rowe, founder, and CEO of CIC, for his generosity and charitable work in the Cambridge community.

Mr. Rowe will receive the Lt. Kinney Award for Exceptional Commitment to the Community.

Since 2013, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a former law professor, has been a tireless advocate for the public interest, promoting equality and economic opportunity for all.

It is the extraordinary work of Senator Warren to champion the voiceless in our society and her remarkable accomplishments and outstanding advocacy record, which aptly showcases her embodiment of the values of journalist and activist Margaret Fuller.

"This year, Senator Elizabeth Warren has been chosen for the organization's Margaret Fuller Award to celebrate our 120th Anniversary. The Margaret Fuller Award speaks volumes about how our community values and respects Senator Warren's contributions," stated Dr. Kimberly Massenburg, the Margaret Fuller House executive director.

Recently known for her run for president, Senator Warren has been instrumental in winning accolades for her fight for the rights of the most vulnerable citizens. Her accomplishments have been well-publicized, as she has become the voice for improved unfair banking and opened the doors for best practices in bankruptcy laws. Margaret Fuller House honors Senator Warren for her intelligence and perseverance.

The Margaret Fuller House (MFH) is also pleased to present the prestigious Lt. Kinney Award for Exceptional Community Service to our most dedicated community advocate, business pioneer Tim Rowe.

Rowe's CIC is a global leader in building innovation campuses in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Since 1999, he has grown CIC to operate more than 1 million square feet, including the world's largest commercial shared lab hub. In total, CIC has served over 8,300 clients. HubSpot and Android were there in their early days, and companies like Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon also called CIC home.

Rowe and noted health leader Dr. Atul Gawande collaborated to launch CIC Health, which quickly became New England's largest COVID-19 testing and vaccination company — facilitating more than 5 million tests and over 1.2 million vaccines —which is now expanding to address other urgent public health gaps.

He serves as chair of Venture Café Global Institute, an international innovator network. He was founding chair of LabCentral, the renowned nonprofit shared lab, and MassRobotics, the world's largest shared robotics innovation facility. He launched and served as the first president of the Kendall Square Association, which fosters the neighborhood dubbed "the most innovative square mile on the planet."

Rowe is a past Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year and recently made The Boston Globe's first-ever Tech Power Players 50 list. He has a B.A. from Amherst College and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

"These two honorees are extraordinary leaders who will help us commemorate an important milestone as we celebrate 120 years of service. Like the activist and journalist Margaret Fuller, 120 hundred years ago, Senator Elizabeth Warren champions the rights of the unrepresented, and Tim Rowe tirelessly advocates for his beloved Cambridge Community," offers Dr. Massenburg.

Join the MFH in celebrating its 120th Anniversary on Thursday, October 20. The star-studded gala will feature a media partner and who's who from the business and the nonprofit world. Support from the public is appreciated and encouraged through donations, purchasing tickets, and sponsorship opportunities and will help the underserved families and children in our Community.

About the Margaret Fuller House

Margaret Fuller House is a 501c3 charity and historic treasure widely recognized as one of Cambridge and Greater Boston's outstanding nonprofit organizations. The beloved 120-year-old neighborhood house provides an extensive range of essential and integrated human services programs—social, educational, housing, mental health, nutrition, and fitness—which significantly improve the lives of thousands of people in need each year, ages 5 to 100. For more information about our upcoming 120th Anniversary Gala, please visit margaretfullerhouse.org.

