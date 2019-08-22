Senator John McCain and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to be Honored at 2019 Tillman Honors Awards Ceremony

Tillman Honors, presented in partnership with the NFL, celebrates Pat Tillman's legacy by honoring those who exemplify his fortitude and spirit of service, and who have carried that legacy forward through remarkable civic contributions. The annual benefit includes the presentation of the Champion and Make Your Mark Awards and showcases the global impact of Tillman Scholars as the next generation of leaders committed to service beyond self.

Ahead of Veterans Day, this year's event brings together hundreds of Tillman Scholars and supporters from around the country to present the 2019 Champion Award posthumously to Sen. John McCain for his lifelong service, leadership and moral fortitude.

"In his commitment to the American people, Sen. McCain's life of service offers an incredible example to the Tillman Scholars as they, too, strive to impact their communities through humble leadership and dedication to service," says Marie Tillman, Board Chair and co-founder of PTF. "We're honored to present the Champion Award to Senator McCain's family in his memory."

PTF is proud to present the 2019 Make Your Mark Award to Tillman Scholar Adrian Perkins for his innovative vision, leadership through action and commitment to address policing reform, economic development, and smart-city initiatives to empower the citizens of his hometown, Shreveport, Louisiana.

"Adrian Perkins embodies the core values that guided Pat's life and the work of our Tillman Scholars," says Dan Futrell, CEO of PTF. "In his first year, he's already succeeding by leading with those values to bring communities together, drive down the crime rate, and create an economic and social environment where the people of Shreveport can thrive. Adrian's early work is a much-needed example of how leadership can solve problems and bring communities together."

Tillman Honors will take place at 12 p.m. at Venue SIX10 in Chicago, Ill. The event is made possible thanks to the generosity of the NFL, TEKsystems, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP and individual supporters. Sponsorship packages can be viewed online and acquired by contacting giving@pattillmanfoundation.org .

If you are a member of the media who wishes to arrange an interview or secure press credentials for Tillman Honors, please contact Shannon Speshock at (224) 408-0451, sspeshock@pattillmanfoundation.org.

About Senator John McCain

Sen. John McCain's remarkable record of leadership embodies his lifetime commitment to service. The son and grandson of distinguished Navy admirals, McCain served as a naval aviator for 22 years, including in North Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Navy in 1981. His naval honors include the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross. McCain was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Arizona in 1982 and elected to the United States Senate in 1986. He was the Republican Party's nominee for president in the 2008 election. Over the course of his career, McCain served as Chairman of the Senate Committees on Indian Affairs, Commerce, Science and Transportation, and most recently, Armed Services.

About Tillman Scholar Adrian Perkins

Adrian Perkins was born in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is the grandson of a sharecropper and the youngest of three boys raised by a single mother. At West Point, he served as the first African American Cadet elected Class President in the Academy's history. After three tours of duty with the U.S. Army, Perkins enrolled at Harvard Law School, where he was named a 2015 Tillman Scholar and gained the requisite skills and knowledge needed to serve his hometown. While in law school, he assisted Governor John Bel Edwards on criminal justice reform. Perkins announced his candidacy for mayor of Shreveport on April 26, 2018. During the campaign, he stressed policing reform, economic development, and smart-city initiatives. Perkins was installed as the 56th Mayor of Shreveport on Dec. 29, 2018.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. Family and friends established the Pat Tillman Foundation following Pat's death in April 2004 while serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. The Pat Tillman Foundation unites and empowers remarkable military veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. The fellowship program supports Tillman Scholars with academic scholarships, professional development opportunities and a national network, so they are empowered to make an impact in the world. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit PatTillmanFoundation.org .

