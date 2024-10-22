Senator Mark R. Warner and Congressman Patrick McHenry to Address FDTA at XBRL US Digital Reporting for Measurable Results, Washington, DC, November 14, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XBRL US is pleased to announce that Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA) will deliver a special video message, and Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, will provide a keynote address at the November 14, 2024, conference, Digital Reporting for Measurable Results: Climate, Corporate, Government.

The conference, which will be hosted by KPMG at 1801 K Street NW in Washington, DC, will focus on implications of the Financial Data Transparency Act (FDTA), bipartisan legislation that became law in December 2022, and that was sponsored by Senator Warner and Congressman McHenry. The FDTA aims to improve accessibility, uniformity, and usefulness of federal financial data used by the public, businesses, and regulators. Access to standardized, structured, machine-readable data produced through a successful implementation of the FDTA will improve the efficiency of data collection and use, spur greater innovation, and facilitate the use of technologies like artificial intelligence.

"We are honored to have both Senator Warner and Congressman McHenry address the importance of the FDTA at our conference. Their work in supporting open data standards for regulatory reporting is a significant step towards greater transparency and accountability, as well as reduced government spending because of the economies of scale that come with standardization," said Campbell Pryde, CEO of XBRL US. "This conference aims to highlight the increasing momentum behind digital reporting of financial and climate data, and to explain how it works in practice."

Sessions at the conference will address specific elements of the proposed FDTA Joint Data Standards and will provide case studies on how open data standards have been successfully implemented in the United States. The event will also cover the increasing demand for digital regulatory reporting of climate and financial data by corporations and governments in the United States, and the impact on all stakeholders.

Regulators, legislators, data scientists, regtech providers, accountants, and corporate entities should attend to hear speakers from the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA); BNY; the Data Foundation; the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC); FactSet; the Global LEI Foundation; the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB); KPMG; the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG); XBRL US, and XBRL International. This conference is made possible by our lead sponsors, Donnelley Financial Services (DFIN) and KPMG, along with support from CoreFiling, DAC Bond, and Novaworks LLC.

To view the agenda and register: https://xbrl.us/events/digital-reporting-2024/

