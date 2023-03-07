Senator Mark Warner to be Featured Speaker at BEAD Success Summit

Senator Warner will join TIA CEO, David Stehlin, in Arlington, Virginia to discuss key BEAD Program-related topics including cybersecurity

ARLINGTON, Va., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world, today announced it confirmed U.S. Senator Mark Warner from Virginia as a featured speaker at the BEAD Success Summit, taking place April 19 – 20 in Arlington, Virginia.

Senator Warner currently serves as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee and as a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees and he co-founded the bipartisan Senate Cybersecurity Caucus in 2016. He was a technology and business leader before entering public office, as an early investor in the cellular phone business and co-founded the company that became Nextel.

"We are honored to have Senator Warner confirmed as a featured speaker at the BEAD Success Summit in his home state of Virginia," said David Stehlin, CEO of TIA. "Senator Warner has a deep history in the telecom industry and the combination of his time as Governor of Virginia and now as Senator, gives him the unique and very important understanding of the impact tech policies, such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, can have on both a local and national level. He has championed cybersecurity and will add valuable insights for attendees."

TIA also recently announced Kevin Gallagher, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce – the lead agency administrating the BEAD Program – as a featured speaker for the event.

The BEAD Success Summit will bring together all key stakeholders in the $42 billion program to discuss the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NoFo) and technology alternatives in plenary sessions, panel discussions and technical breakouts. Attendees and speakers will include representatives from State Broadband Offices, Federal Agencies, ISPs, suppliers, manufacturers, consultants, and investors.

For more information on the BEAD Success Summit, visit www.BEADSuccessSummit.com.

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) represents more than 400 global companies that enable high-speed communications networks and accelerate next-generation ICT innovation. Through leadership in U.S. and international advocacy, technology programs, standards development, and business performance solutions, TIA and its members are accelerating global connectivity across every industry and market. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

