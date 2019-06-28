Senator Mike Rounds At Press Club Event With AKCA

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) and the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) for an on-the-record discussion about U.S. – China trade and one of the largest trade cases ever filed against China at the U.S. Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission (ITC). The more than $9.5 billion American kitchen cabinet industry supports more than 250,000 American jobs.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), Member, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee & U.S. Senate Banking Committee

Mark Trexler, President and CEO at Master WoodCraft Cabinetry

Stephen Wellborn, Director of Product and Research, Wellborn Cabinet Inc.

Timothy C. Brightbill, Counsel for AKCA and Partner at Wiley Rein LLP



Wednesday, July 10, 2019

9:30 AM ET

The National Press Club

529 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20045

RSVP HERE

In March, a coalition of American kitchen cabinet manufacturers brought one of the largest trade cases ever filed against China at the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission to protect the more than $9.5 billion American industry.

Recently, the AKCA secured an important win at the ITC with a unanimous affirmative preliminary injury vote. This initial vote paves the way for anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations to continue as we seek to level the playing field for American workers.

About the American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance:

The American Kitchen Cabinet Alliance (AKCA) is a coalition of organizations that have joined forces to fight for American kitchen cabinet workers and our industry. Established in 2019, AKCA is standing up for American workers and supporting the actions of those who oppose China's cheating of America's kitchen cabinet industry. We are proud to support one of the largest trade cases in history filed against China at the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission (ITC).

