Senator Pat Roberts Joins Capitol Counsel

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Counsel announced today that Senator Patrick (Pat) Roberts (R-KS) will be joining the firm as a Partner. Kansas' elder statesman, Roberts retired from the U.S. Senate in January after serving four terms. He also served eight terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and is a U.S. Marine.

"Senator Roberts has served his nation proudly for more than 50 years; from the U.S. Marine Corps, to the halls of the U.S. Senate, he embodies the no-nonsense, authentic approach that made him a respected statesman. His unmatched experience offers our clients best-in-class strategic advice, and we are honored to have him join our team," Shannon Finley, Capitol Counsel Partner, said today.

Pat Roberts was born in Topeka, Kansas, and graduated from Kansas State University. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958, attaining the rank of Captain. Before beginning his political career, Roberts worked as a newspaper publisher in his home state. He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1980, rising to serve as the Chairman of the powerful House Committee on Agriculture. In 1996, he was elected to the U.S. Senate. Roberts never drew serious opposition and was elected by wide margins over four statewide campaigns. At the time of his retirement in 2020, Roberts was the long-standing Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. He is the only person in U.S. history to serve as chair of the agriculture panels in both chambers of Congress. In those roles, Roberts played a major part in eight Farm Bills, the cornerstone laws governing American agriculture.

In addition to his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Roberts also served on the Committee on Finance and the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. He also served as past Chairman of the Committee on Intelligence and was the first ever Chairman of the Committee on Armed Services, Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities. Roberts is a member of the Marine Corps Caucus.

As a Capitol Counsel Partner, Roberts will serve as a senior counselor to the firm's clients. He will offer his insights and advice about legislative strategy and his deep understanding of the executive branch.

"I have been honored to serve the citizens of Kansas and of the United States and look forward to this new chapter. I believe positive policy achievements are possible with hard work and good will. I look forward to joining the team," Senator Roberts said today.

Capitol Counsel continues to add depth to their expanding team. Last month it was announced that John Jonas and Martie Kendrick had joined the firm, coming from Akin Gump. Also, Jim Davidson moved to the firm from Polsinelli. And in December, Obama Administration alum, Robert Diamond, fresh from the Biden Campaign, announced he was joining Capitol Counsel.

About Capitol Counsel

Capitol Counsel is a full-service, bipartisan and bicameral advocacy firm recognized for its expertise in tax, health care, financial services, energy, commerce, and trade. For more information on Capitol Counsel, please visit our website at www.capitolcounsel.com or contact John D. Raffaelli at (202) 861-3200.

SOURCE Capitol Counsel

Related Links

http://www.capitolcounsel.com

