Senator Tammy Baldwin Named Winner of 2023 Bone Health Champion Award

News provided by

Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation

12 Dec, 2023, 11:23 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is pleased to announce that Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) has been selected to receive the 2023 Congressional Bone Health Champion Award. The national award annually recognizes four Members of Congress who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, advocacy, and commitment to protect and improve the bone health of Americans. BHOF, the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and promoting strong bones for life, presents the awards to highlight the importance of bone health and raise awareness about the osteoporosis crisis in the U.S. The other 2023 winners are Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) and Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL).

Senator Baldwin is the Chair of the Senate Subcommittee that controls funding for health, education and job training programs. The Subcommittee's report accompanying its Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill includes report language supporting a BHOF-led effort to improve Medicare payment incentives aiming to assure better care for the 1.8 million seniors on Medicare who suffer one or more osteoporotic fractures. In Wisconsin, 32,000 Medicare beneficiaries suffered over 38,000 osteoporotic fractures in 2016.

"Bone health is essential to our overall quality of life, especially as we age," said Senator Baldwin. "I am proud to be a partner to the BHOF in our fight to ensure more Americans have the awareness of and access to the care they need to protect their bones and live healthy, fulfilling lives."

"The importance of bone health and its impact on an individual's overall health as well as healthcare costs is often overlooked by policymakers," said Claire Gill, CEO of the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation. "We greatly appreciate Senator Baldwin's work to improve care and shed light on what is a crisis in bone health in the United States. We know what needs to be done to address this crisis. There are simple steps Congress and the Biden Administration can take that would greatly improve the care of millions of Americans with osteoporosis."

Osteoporosis is a growing yet often ignored healthcare problem that disproportionately impacts women. Ten million Americans have osteoporosis and 44 million are at high risk of the disease due to low bone density. According to a 2021 report, two million Medicare beneficiaries (about 70 percent women) suffered up to 2.1 million osteoporotic bone fractures in 2016. For women, the risk of any osteoporotic fracture is greater than their risk of a heart attack, stroke or breast cancer combined. The total annual cost for osteoporotic fractures among Medicare beneficiaries was $57 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to over $95 billion in 2040 without reforms, as the population ages.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation, is the leading health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, promoting strong bones for life, and reducing human suffering through programs of public and clinician awareness, education, advocacy and research. Established in 1984, BHOF is the nation's largest health organization dedicated to osteoporosis and bone health.

Media Contact:
Carina May
[email protected]
Phone: 703-740-1764

SOURCE Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation

Also from this source

Recipients of 2023 Congressional Bone Health Champion Awards Announced

Recipients of 2023 Congressional Bone Health Champion Awards Announced

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is pleased to announce the 2023 recipients of our national award to recognize Members of Congress...
Stronger Together: American Bone Health Joins Forces With the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

Stronger Together: American Bone Health Joins Forces With the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation

The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) and American Bone Health (ABH) are pleased to share that beginning October 1, 2023, they joined...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.