Senator Tillis Kicked off Inaugural Manufacturing & Energy Summit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Consensus Digital Media hosted the first-ever Super Charge North Carolina Manufacturing and Energy Summit in Charlotte, NC. Over 100 elected leaders, educators, industry executives, economic development officials, policymakers, and community stakeholders converged on downtown Charlotte. Attendees celebrated The Tar Heel State's position as the top state for business in the U.S. and discussed how investments in next-generation manufacturing and clean energy technologies fuel North Carolina's growth and continue to create thousands of well-paying jobs. U.S. Senator Thom Tillis also echoed this sentiment in his keynote remarks:

"I want more of these energy solutions to be based in North Carolina and exported throughout the world and the United States," shared U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. "I want the United States of America to be the majority intellectual property owner for the next generation of energy and climate solutions throughout the world, and you all can play a very important part."

The summit also emphasized that the state's capacity to advance bipartisan, future-focused technological innovations in batteries, microchips, electric vehicles, and renewable energy wouldn't be possible without higher-education-led workforce development initiatives and cooperation with federal and state governments.

"Today's Summit in Charlotte made it clear – by leveraging its impressive talent pool, academic institutions, abundance of natural resources, and investments in future-forward manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure – North Carolina is uniquely positioned to lead the U.S. towards a more sustainable and brighter future," said

Conor Gaughan, publisher and CEO of Consensus.

Closing out the event were four on-stage panels covering critical issues ranging from the long-term benefits of federal infrastructure investments to how to fill the thousands of new job openings coming to the state. For her part, North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders amplified how critical collaboration has been in supporting long-standing and emergent industries alike: "Our great business environment is due to our skilled talent, excellent quality of life, top tier university and community college systems, collaboration with partners across the state, and a bipartisan approach to economic development." North Carolina Speaker Tim Moore's closing speech reinforced that climate-focused advancements are bolstering North Carolina's position as the #1 state to do business in the U.S.: "We realize that alternative energy, green energy, and energy conservation are a key part of the incredible investment opportunities that North Carolina presents."

For the Super Charge North Carolina Manufacturing and Energy Summit full program and list of speakers visit https://supercharge-nc.com/speakers .

About Consensus Digital Media

Consensus Digital Media highlights and produces uplifting and relevant stories that spotlight the communities, leaders, and businesses achieving a sustainable future through innovative and pragmatic solutions.

