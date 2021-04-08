Senator Tim Scott's Senior Staff Visits SC's First COVID-19 Testing Lab at One Year Mark

Just one year ago, Diversified Medical Healthcare's laboratory, PMLS, became the first lab validated for COVID-19 testing in South Carolina alongside their other advanced clinical diagnostics offerings. Providing an inside look at their 40,000 sqft faciltiy for the US Senator's staff, DMH founder, Kevin Murdock introduced them to the company's research and development team of Ph.D. scientists and over 450 employees as well as showcased the cutting edge laboratory automation equipment which has allowed them one of the highest laboratory testing capacities in the nation.

"From leading research and innovation to generously donating PPE for our front line workers, Diversified Medical Healthcare has been a valuable partner for South Carolina as we've worked to get through the pandemic," said Senator Scott. "Their efforts highlight the life-saving impact of American innovation, and I am proud of the work they have done."

The senator's staff toured the laboratory where over 1,000,000 COVID-19 tests were processed during the last year and data has been managed by their laboratory information management software developed in-house. They viewed CPT Medical where over 6,000,000 COVID-19 testing kits and viral transport media have been manufactured and saw the Vessel Medical facility where hundreds of thousands of customized PPE supply kits were assembled and distributed.

In the laboratory, PhD Scientist, Vidhya Narayanan spoke with them about a large scale genomic sequencing that Premier Medical Laboratory Services is conducting for the surveillance of new variants of the Sars CoV-2 virus. As the only laboratory in the US fully automated for Next Generation Sequencing, PMLS expects to sequence up to 84,000 specimens per week. This will be a critical contribution in preventing a future surge of new COVID-19 variants.

"It was a high honor to have Senator Tim Scott's team here and to show them all that we're doing right here in South Carolina to improve healthcare across the US," said Kevin Murdock, founder of Diversified Medical Healthcare. "Senator Tim Scott has done much to improve healthcare and create jobs, and those are two of the driving forces behind what we do here as well."

The visit of Senator Tim Scott's staff, comes just two weeks after SC State Representatives, Bobby Cox and Bruce Bannister visited the facility to view all that DMH is doing to contribute to healthcare in the state of South Carolina and the nation.

Over the past year, Diversified Medical Healthcare companies have also:

Reached one of the highest testing capacities in the nation with the capability to process over 300,000 tests per day

Developed medical data management software that communicates directly from laboratory equipment for faster delivery of data to healthcare providers and patients

Developed Virtual Lab, an innovative solution to laboratory infrastructure limitations which allows other labs to utilize PMLS' testing capacity, 450 employees including a research and development team of PhD scientists, and top of the line lab equipment

Developed Lab in a Box, turnkey lab equipment for other labs, hospital systems, and large organizations that comes with everything needed for professional laboratory level diagnostics for COVID-19, Flu A and B, upper respiratory, STD/UTI, cancer risk screening, pharmacogenomics, and antibiotic resistance testing

Shifted production to add in-house manufacturing of COVID-19 testing kits

Achieved the capacity to produce 60,000 COVID-19 testing kits per day

Become the official COVID-19 testing lab for the United Soccer League (USL) and Division I/Division II teams in 7 collegiate conferences as well as large schools and business organizations across the US

United Soccer League (USL) and Division I/Division II teams in 7 collegiate conferences as well as large schools and business organizations across the US Become the processing lab for Human Health Services surge sites and state health departments in South Carolina , Arizona , Utah , and North Carolina

, , , and North Carolina Become the Blue Cross Blue Shield preferred COVID-19 testing lab in Texas , South Carolina , and North Carolina

, , and Donated hundreds of thousands of masks to local law enforcement, paramedics, fire departments, hospitals, and the Shriners organization and has provided free testing to first responders during the pandemic

For more information, please visit www.divmedinc.com or call 866-521-7541.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED MEDICAL HEALTHCARE

Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), a holding company with four subsidiary healthcare companies, Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), CPT Medical, OnGen, and Vessel Medical. PMLS is an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) and COLA. PMLS testing menu includes Pharmacogenomics, COVID-19 testing, Advanced Cardiovascular Testing, Diabetes, Women's Wellness panels, Allergen Specific Ige Blood Testing, Toxicology, and a first of its kind predictive genetic test for type II diabetes, DiabetestPredict. CPT Medical, Inc. has manufactured surgical custom and standard procedure trays, packs, and kits assembled to fit specific needs and requirements for over 15 years. Now, CPT Medical also manufactures and distributes COVID-19 testing kits with the FDA recommended viral transport medium as well as nuclease free water for laboratories. OnGen is an advanced Laboratory Information System that automates laboratory processes for higher efficiency, accuracy, and profitability. Vessel Medical, since its inception in 1991, has been committed to providing physician's offices, hospitals, laboratories and their employees with the right workflow solutions, medical supplies, and medical equipment for their needs. Included in their medical equipment offerings is 'Lab in a Box,' turnkey laboratory equipment that can turn a 600 sq. ft. room into a COVID-19 testing facility with the capacity to process up to 12,000 tests per day within 24 hours. For more information, please visit www.divmedinc.com or call 866-521-7541.

