Senator Tom Kean Names Senator Testa Co-Chair of the New Jersey Legislative Manufacturing Caucus

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senator Oroho is stepping down from his position as Co-chair of the New Jersey Legislative Manufacturing Caucus and Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean appoints Senator Michael Testa (R-1) to assume the responsibility.

The Legislative Manufacturing Caucus of New Jersey is a bi-partisan legislative group that came together with a common goal in mind, bolster New Jersey manufacturing. Each member set out to support manufacturing. It is helping support a New Jersey industry that is a massive contributing entity to the overall GPD of the state.

"Senator Testa has been a leader on the legislative manufacturing caucus as it works to secure New Jersey's future as the go-to destination for high-tech manufacturing," said Kean (R-21). "He's worked closely with Senator Oroho, who will continue to play an active role in the work of the caucus after serving honorably as co-chair. I'm proud that Senate Republicans have such a skilled and dedicated team that's focused on improving the Garden State's economy."

"The manufacturing sector is the linchpin necessary for a robust New Jersey economy. The loss of jobs and opportunities due to the pandemic has magnified the pressures on manufacturing to take the lead in our economic rebound. As co-chair of the New Jersey Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, I look forward to having a role in an expansion of the industry that will provide more lucrative job opportunities for New Jersey residents, and restore the state's position as a powerhouse in the manufacturing market," said Senator Michael Testa.

"South Jersey, the area I represent in Trenton, is fertile grounds for manufacturing, as demonstrated by the significant number of industries in production," Testa added. "It is the responsibility of those of us in the legislative caucus to ensure New Jersey becomes more accommodating to a new generation of manufacturers that will benefit from the availability of New Jersey's skilled workforce, and the region's many transportation advantages. "

"Working closely with leading-edge companies in South Jersey and across the state, we will make 'Made in New Jersey' a sign of quality, value, and pride. When driving up to Trenton I pass the 'Trenton Makes The World Takes' Bridge – it's time to make that statement true again," the Senator said.

The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program Inc. (NJMEP) helped re-establish the manufacturing caucus and continues to work with this bi-partisan group to bring legislators and manufacturers together. Members of the manufacturing caucus participated in NJMEP's State-of-the-State of Manufacturing event on February 26, 2021, where local manufacturers came together to communicate the most disruptive issues they were facing to their local legislators.

State-of-the-State of Manufacturing is divided into 3 parts in 2021 where the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus and other State legislators will continue to engage with industry:

North (February 25)

Central (April 23)

South (July 30)

"I will miss Senator Oroho being co-chair but I'm glad that he will remain part of the Legislative Manufacturing Caucus. He is a phenomenal leader and one that has helped drive the manufacturing industry forward in New Jersey. His participation was invaluable at the first post-pandemic State-of-the-State event." John W. Kennedy Ph.D. & CEO of NJMEP said. Kennedy continued to explain, "Senator Testa will be an incredible replacement for Senator Oroho. Senator Kean chose a wonderful state representative to continue the caucus' mission. I am looking forward to working with Senator Testa and I am thrilled we can continue our work strengthening New Jersey manufacturing."

Senator Steven Oroho (R-24) is rotating out of the role as co-chair but will remain one of the Senate Republican members of the manufacturing caucus along with Testa, Senator Anthony Bucco (R-25), and Senator Sam Thompson (R-12).

As the Republican co-chair, Testa will serve alongside Democrat co-chair, Senator Linda Greenstein (D-14).

About NJMEP:

NJMEP is a private, not-for-profit organization that improves the profitability and competitiveness of New Jersey's manufacturers. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance.

For more than 25 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize more than $5.4 billion in value. Our services are categorized into the following three areas: Operational Excellence, Innovation and Growth Strategies, and Workforce Development. NJMEP also has a signature philanthropic program, Manufacturing Cares, which is designed to provide a platform for manufacturers to give back to the community by pooling efforts to increase our impact.

SOURCE New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program

