Senator Tony Hwang and local Officials speak at Turnbridge Westport opening

Turnbridge®, based in New Haven, operates nationally-recognized behavioral healthcare programs for emerging adults. Expanding to Westport brings its high-quality, integrated treatment to more Connecticut residents. This expansion is the second for Turnbridge in as many years. In 2018, the program opened its New Haven outpatient clinic on Orange Street to adults and became an in-network provider to make its care accessible to more people.

Wednesday's ribbon-cutting provided an opportunity for Senator Tony Hwang to call attention to the ongoing need for addiction treatment in Connecticut. "As the opioid addiction crisis in Connecticut continues to impact our communities, the need for regulated, evidence-based, and accessible substance abuse treatment must be a priority. Turnbridge Westport represents a model that is worthy of recognition; a model that enhances access to behavioral healthcare treatment by partnering treatment programs and facilities with local officials and communities, by accepting state funding and in-network private insurance, and collaborating with local zoning regulations and neighborhoods in order to provide communities with an important resource in the battle against substance abuse. Westport's ability to help individuals and families affected by addiction are improved thanks to outpatient programs like Turnbridge, and we're fortunate to have a leader in the field, accessible to our neighbors who need it most, right here in Westport, and it is a model that should be emulated throughout our state."

"We are humbled and heartened to welcome state and local leaders today," says David Vieau, Turnbridge Founder, and CEO. "It gives us great comfort to know that our leadership grasps the severity of the epidemics of addiction and mental illness facing the people of our state, and are working to make treatment more widely available. These are truly massive challenges to our society, and making change requires partnership at all levels. We are deeply committed to doing our part by making the highest quality evidence-based care available to as many of our neighbors as possible. We're thrilled to become a resource for Westport and to serve people here and in surrounding communities."

Turnbridge Westport is an in-network provider with Anthem Blue Cross, Connecticut State Husky Health, and works with other commercial insurance plans that have out-of-network benefits.

Residents of Westport and surrounding communities seeking addiction treatment and mental healthcare for themselves or loved ones can contact Turnbridge Westport at 877-575-0350 or visit turnbridgeoutpatient.com .

