Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker receive top marks on 2020 Racial Justice Presidential Scorecard, while former VP Joe Biden receives an 'F' Grade

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE) in partnership with the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California Berkeley; Seeding Sovereignty, an indigenous womxn-led collective; and Community Health Councils released the 2020 Racial Justice Presidential Scorecard. The first of its kind, the scorecard analyzes presidential candidates' policy proposals through a racial equity lens across critical areas including criminal justice reform, education, health care, voting rights, reparations, environmental justice, immigration, indigenous rights, and policies to close the racial wealth gap. The scorecard also examines candidates' past and current rhetoric and language around racial justice issues important to communities of color.

The Rankings

Senator Elizabeth Warren A- 91/100 Senator Cory Booker A- 90/100 Julian Castro B+ 88.25/100 Senator Bernie Sanders B+ 87/100 Senator Kamala Harris B 85/100 Mayor Pete Butigieg B 84.5/100 Senator Amy Klobuchar C- 72.25/100 Joe Biden F 55/100 Tulsi Gabbard F 55/100 Tom Steyer F 52.5/100 Andrew Yang F 51.25/100 Donald Trump F 3.25/100

Candidates received points based on their on-record (e.g., campaign website, news reports, public appearances) positions on policies most likely to address persistent racial inequities. The scoring criteria included support for specific policies to further racial justice, level of detail provided to describe their policy strategies, and language used in debates and public events to explain issues impacting black and brown voters. The scorecard underwent a rigorous external review process to ensure the scoring of the candidates were fair and on issues of importance to communities of color.

"With the resurgence of white nationalism, anti-immigrant rhetoric and violence, and assaults on critical policies and programs from housing to health care under the current administration, the 2020 presidential election is a change election that should be about producing real change for black and brown communities," said Dr. Judy Lubin, president of the Center for Urban and Racial Equity. "We hope the scorecard pushes candidates to make these issues a priority for their campaigns and serves as a useful tool for voters who care about racial justice to make informed decisions in 2020."

"The Racial Justice Scorecard articulates a valuable and needed conversation currently missing from the presidential election," said Janet MacGillivary, J.D., LL.M, executive director of Seeding Sovereignty. "In a time of climate crisis, severe inequalities, and attacks on communities of color, it is crucial that we elect a president that is well-equipped and willing to shift social and environmental paradigms to dismantle these issues."

"The scorecard is not only useful for primary and general election voters to assess the candidates, but it is also an excellent repository of policy plans for a racial equity agenda. Bookmark this site!" said Stephen Menedian, assistant director, Othering and Belonging Institute.

"During these times of political uncertainty, having a trusted source provide key information about the next president of the United States is an incredible resource," said Veronica Flores, CEO, Community Health Councils. "The scorecard from the Center for Urban and Racial Equity offers the reader an opportunity to discover the history and presence of each candidate regarding their stand on racial equity, so people can make an informed decision at the polls."

The scorecard is available at www.racialjustice2020.org for national publication. The scoring methodology and detailed breakdown of each candidate's score is also available on the website. The interactive website will be a resource for visitors to stay up-to-date on the progress of racial justice conversations throughout the 2020 presidential elections. Visitors will have access to updated scores, background documents, graphics, and can engage presidential candidates with pre-filled social media messaging.

The Center for Urban and Racial Equity partners with people and organizations to advance equity through policy, systems, institutional, community and societal change. We work locally and nationally and across sectors and issue areas to bring an equity lens to long-standing inequities in health, employment, criminal justice, housing, and civic engagement. CURE conducts research that documents gaps and opportunities for organizational change efforts and facilitates training and learning programs that foster equitable policies, programs, practices, workplaces and communities. To learn more, visit www.urbanandracialequity.org .

twitter.com/equity_center | facebook.com/urbanandracialequity

