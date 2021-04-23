Senators Henry Stern and Dave Cortese Will Serve as Panelists for Climate Restoration Webinar

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) will host a webinar focused on climate restoration, the safe and permanent removal of the trillion tons of atmospheric CO2 that continues to warm our planet.

WHAT: California on the Climate Restoration Frontier will highlight S.B. 582, California's recent Senate bill on climate restoration, which requires the state board to ensure that statewide greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to at least 80% below the 1990 level by 2030.

In addition to job creation, climate justice, and ecosystem restoration, the bill requires various agencies to develop a climate restoration plan that:

Achieves and maintains net-negative greenhouse gas emissions in California by 2035; Exercises global leadership in restoring atmospheric and oceanic concentrations of greenhouse gas emissions to pre-industrial levels as soon as possible, but by 2050 at the latest; and Commits to carbon-removal targets that are necessary to facilitate achievement of the goals above.

