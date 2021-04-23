Sencha Announces Release of Ext JS 7.4 at Annual SenchaCon Virtual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencha, a portfolio company of IDERA, Inc., announced the release of 7.4 during its annual virtual developer conference, SenchaCon. Sencha's Ext JS Web Application Development Platform empowers companies to seamlessly design, develop and test feature-rich, cross-platform web applications. Recent studies indicate that customers using Sencha's award winning JS Grid outperformed alternative grids in multiple categories.

Kegan Blumenthal, Sencha General Manager

SenchaCon 2021 was kicked off by Kegan Blumenthal, Sencha's and Idera's JS Brands General Manager. "We have been pleased by Sencha's performance during a challenging year for all businesses." said Blumenthal. "We grew our business year over year and the increased participation at our annual conference by over 50% demonstrates that we are well positioned for future success."

Ext JS 7.4 continues Sencha's quest to build one of the best JS Grids in the industry by introducing multiple new features, including multi-level grouping, an advanced grouping panel, summaries for groups & totals, and a filterbar within the grid. The Ext JS framework builds on the Grid to create a powerful JS application development toolset that delivers hundreds of high quality, professionally developed and maintained JS components.

The Ext JS Grid is core to the Ext JS framework and delivers unmatched functionality in multiple areas, including paging, scrolling speed, initial loading time, and filtering speed even with datasets with 1M+ rows.

"Unlike other JavaScript Frameworks that require developers to mix and match multiple technologies, Ext JS provides a consistent application environment that delivers very high performance, yet it is easy to maintain and upgrade." said Sanjay Raina, from Celestial Systems. "It is ideal for Enterprise Applications that require robust features and security, which is more difficult to deliver with alternative approaches."

Sencha also announced other initiatives, including new investments in native React, Ext JS Visual development environment, and Enterprise Training portals. As web development continues to mature more and more companies are turning towards professionally developed tooling that can withstand security vulnerability tests and is easier to maintain and upgrade. Sencha's efforts are directed to capture this demand and energize its passionate community of developers.

Sencha's web application development tools power data-intensive web applications for thousands of companies around the world, including 60 percent of the Fortune 100 companies. Our enterprise-class Java and JavaScript frameworks leverage progressive modern standards to deliver data-rich applications for desktops, smartphones, and tablets. They provide developers with over a hundred professionally built and supported JavaScript components, including highly performant grids that are core to some of the most iconic SaaS applications in the world.

IDERA, Inc. delivers B2B software productivity tools that enable technical users to do more with less -- from database administrators, to database and application developers, to test management and dev ops teams.

