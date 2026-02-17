Sencie Launches Collaboration with The Bower Coronado to Layer Sleep Wellbeing into Luxury Guest Rooms

The restorative design studio introduces its WellSense design framework, bringing immersive sleep rituals directly into the guest room

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencie , a restorative design and sleep health company, has launched today to bring a new, integrated approach to in-room sleep and wellbeing for luxury hospitality. Through its signature "WellSense" design framework, Sencie layers carefully choreographed sensory experiences directly into the guest room—blending scent, sight, sound, touch, and materiality to create immersive experiences that leave guests feeling rested and restored without adding friction to their stay.

Sencie's first designed ritual, The Sleep Ritual Tray, centers on sleep wellbeing, which has emerged as one of the most sought-after luxuries in modern travel. With jet lag or travel stressors, unfamiliar environments, and digital over connection among the top barriers to rest, hotels are increasingly looking to the guest room itself as a place to support deeper recovery beyond traditional spa, fitness center and F&B programming.

"Rest and sleep have become defining markers of luxury travel," said Susie Harborth, Founder and CEO of Sencie. "What's been missing is a thoughtful way to translate that priority directly into the guest room. Sencie enables hotels to seamlessly integrate sleep and wellness rituals into the fabric of the stay, creating a restorative experience where guests feel genuinely cared for and every curated element is selected with clear intention and purpose."

Sencie's inaugural hospitality partner, The Bower Coronado, will debut The Sleep Ritual Tray — a thoughtfully choreographed wind-down experience that guides guests from travel mode into deep rest through scent, touch, light, and sound. Presented on a sculptural tray featuring soft-touch materials and muted tones designed exclusively for The Bower, the ritual includes:

Moonbeam pillow mist with a calming scent profile





with a calming scent profile Luxe 100% Mulberry silk eye mask





Phone sleep pouch to create gentle distance from devices





to create gentle distance from devices Guided ritual cards with soft sensory cues





with soft sensory cues Sensory-rich packaging that signals care and intentionality

"We designed The Bower to feel calm from the moment you walk in. Service is personal, the design is intentional, and the room should help you sleep better than you do at home. Partnering with Sencie allows us to support that in a thoughtful way, without adding noise or complication to the guest experience", said Sean Murphy, General Manager.

The Sleep Ritual Tray can be customized for hospitality, travel, and luxury brands. Partners may select from Sencie's pre-designed sleep program, introduce a curated wellness minibar, or collaborate on a fully bespoke ritual tailored to their brand identity.

Each system is designed to integrate seamlessly across spaces and guest touchpoints — from in-room rituals and spa environments to refined retail and signature amenity programs. Looking ahead, Sencie will introduce additional rituals aligned with key moments of the guest journey — arrival, pause, and departure — applying the same sensory design principles across every stage of travel.

All programs are developed to align effortlessly with existing brand frameworks, operational standards, and service philosophies, complementing established SOPs while elevating the sensory dimension of the guest experience.

About Sencie | The Art of Rest

Sencie is a sensory-led design and wellbeing company redefining how rest, sleep, and recovery are experienced in luxury hospitality and travel. Through its signature WellSense design framework, Sencie integrates curated scent pathways, natural rhythms, tactile elements, and thoughtful ritual design into environments where people sleep and restore.

By blending multi-sensory design with wellness programming and spatial intention, Sencie helps hotels and travel brands create restorative guest experiences that feel calm, seamless, and deeply rejuvenating. Each activation is designed to integrate effortlessly within existing brand standards and operational frameworks while elevating the sensory dimension of the stay.

Sencie is a portfolio company of Inspira Fund, supporting wellness hospitality guided by the ethos of people, planet, and place. For more information, visit sencie.com.

