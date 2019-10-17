Sencore Releases Improved Baseband to Uncompressed IP Turnaround Solution (SDI2X)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has released an improved baseband to uncompressed IP turnaround solution to the market. Bridge the gap between baseband SDI infrastructure to the latest high-speed uncompressed IP networks.

Utilizing SMPTE 2110 and SMPTE 2022-6 the SDI2X provides an easy-to-use, robust turnaround platform for transmitting and receiving uncompressed IP. Two form factors allow the SDI2X to be deployed in a variety of applications. The standalone box features a compact, mobile design with a fully functional front panel and HDMI output. An openGear® card is also available for high density applications with up to 40 gateways per 2RU. Each SDI2X supports up to 4 channels of SDI <-> IP turnaround with each channel containing video, 16 channels of audio and transparent VANC support. SMPTE 2022-7 can be used for hitless input and output redundancy. PTP synchronization is available to ensure the SDI2X is fully compatible in SMPTE 2110 networks. Create a seamless workflow utilizing the latest technologies with Sencore's SDI2X.

About Sencore

Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

Sencore

3200 W Sencore Dr. | Sioux Falls SD, 57106

Chelsea Hamann

Marketing Manager

(605) 978.4685 | marketingonline@sencore.com

SOURCE Sencore

