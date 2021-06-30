SencorpWhite Hires Doug Beaton as Chief Operating Officer
SencorpWhite hires Doug Beaton as Chief Operating Officer. Beaton will lead operational growth in SencorpWhite's seven business units: White Systems, Sencorp Systems, Intek, Minerva Associates, CeraTek, Accu-Seal, and Customer Service.
Jun 30, 2021, 11:06 ET
HYANNIS, Mass., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SencorpWhite, the recognized global leader in high quality, end-to-end solutions for automated packaging, integrated intelligent storage solutions, and warehouse automation software, today announced that Doug Beaton has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Beaton has responsibility for the manufacturing, engineering and supply chain groups for all of its product offerings including thermoforming, sealing, and automated storage.
"Doug excels at building customer focused teams to drive profitable growth by reducing lead-times and building a culture of continuous improvement focused on safety, quality, delivery, and cost. We are thrilled to bring Doug on-board to help accelerate our new product launches and our continued growth. Doug's experience in developing organizational excellence by combining rigorous daily management, kaizen and strategic initiative execution will be a great benefit to SencorpWhite. His customer first approach combined with his focus on quality and safety are exemplary," says Corey E. Calla, SencorpWhite CEO.
Beaton was a key contributor in operational excellence roles with ThermoFisher, Hubbell, Danaher, and GE. He has held roles in general management as well as global supply chain and operations in a wide range of industries. A proven track record in safely providing quality products on time and at a competitive cost while reducing lead-times. "Corey and the team positioned SencorpWhite extremely well and the business is ready to grow. I'm looking forward to joining a team that is enthusiastic and passionate about winning. We will make quality and lead-time a competitive advantage by making Kaizen the way we work."
About SencorpWhite
SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage and retrieval solutions, thermoforming, sealing, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail [email protected].
