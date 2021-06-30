SencorpWhite Hires Doug Beaton as Chief Operating Officer

"Doug excels at building customer focused teams to drive profitable growth by reducing lead-times and building a culture of continuous improvement focused on safety, quality, delivery, and cost. We are thrilled to bring Doug on-board to help accelerate our new product launches and our continued growth. Doug's experience in developing organizational excellence by combining rigorous daily management, kaizen and strategic initiative execution will be a great benefit to SencorpWhite. His customer first approach combined with his focus on quality and safety are exemplary," says Corey E. Calla, SencorpWhite CEO.

Beaton was a key contributor in operational excellence roles with ThermoFisher, Hubbell, Danaher, and GE. He has held roles in general management as well as global supply chain and operations in a wide range of industries. A proven track record in safely providing quality products on time and at a competitive cost while reducing lead-times. "Corey and the team positioned SencorpWhite extremely well and the business is ready to grow. I'm looking forward to joining a team that is enthusiastic and passionate about winning. We will make quality and lead-time a competitive advantage by making Kaizen the way we work."

About SencorpWhite

SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage and retrieval solutions, thermoforming, sealing, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail [email protected].

