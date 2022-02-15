SencorpWhite Promotes Gregory Danti to Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

"Greg excels at building customer focused technical teams to drive growth while focusing on machine design, machine controls, servo systems, PLC, and equipment safety. We are thrilled to promote Greg to CTO and are excited for him to lead initiatives to accelerate our new product launches and continued growth," says Corey E. Calla, SencorpWhite CEO.

Danti joined SencorpWhite in 2017 where he served as the Director of Engineering and was a key contributor in engineering excellence. He has held roles in technology development, engineering and engineering management with a proven history in the capital equipment and packaging industry.

"I am truly excited about upcoming enhancements to our technology," said Danti. "SencorpWhite has a strong portfolio of products, and I am eager to lead our engineering team to bring industry unique, high-quality systems to market."

About SencorpWhite

SencorpWhite is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent storage and retrieval solutions, thermoforming, sealing, and inventory management software. We offer customized solutions with in-house engineering, design and manufacturing capabilities, on-site maintenance, and service with field service engineers located throughout the United States. For more information, call (508) 771-9400 or e-mail [email protected].

