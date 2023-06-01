Send Me A Pro Ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as Fastest Growing Franchise in 2023, Hits 100+ Locations in 2 Years

Diversify Your Investment With Our Multi-Service Franchise Model;

Everything from fitness & sports trainers, pet care providers, tutors, residential cleaning, lawn care, handyman services and much more.

MIAMI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Send Me A Pro has been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises in 2023 by Entrepreneur magazine. The ranking highlights the fastest growing franchises that are gaining strong traction.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine amongst the Fastest Growing Franchises in 2023," says Bary El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Pro. "In under two years we have established over 100 territories across the USA, Canada, UK and Dubai. Less than 16% of franchise systems reach the 100-unit threshold within 10 years. To receive this award in only our second year of franchising is a testament to the strong demand for our innovative franchise system."

"The ability to offer multiple service businesses under one franchise is groundbreaking and is disrupting the franchise industry," says Muhssin El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Pro . "Historically speaking, every category is a standalone franchise. No one has ever aggregated multiple services with an Uber like experience under one franchise, until now. Send Me A Pro is changing the way people think of franchising as they don't have to limit themselves to just one category anymore. Franchisees can now mitigate their risk and diversify their investment with our multi-service franchise model and this is what is leading to our exponential growth".

"In the past decade we have seen the emergence of online marketplaces for products (such as Amazon), and this next decade will be about the digitization of the services economy with more services being booked online," says Muhssin El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Pro . "Our goal is to reduce the number of steps that it takes someone to connect with a local provider. This is done through curating an exclusive network of vetted providers, done-for-you booking, fixed pricing, and better customer service provided by our local franchise owner. "

Send Me A Pro also leverages the boom in the gig economy that offers flexible gigs and work to local pros. The number of pros for each category is also limited and this ensures that the pros get booked more regularly. Pro's enjoy being part of our platform because it's a reliable source to get a consistent flow of new gigs.

"Since introducing the ability to add more services with Send Me A Pro, the number of inquiries from prospective franchise candidates has over tripled," says Bary El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Pro . "Franchise consultants and brokers that help prospective franchise owners select a franchise are telling us that they have never seen such an exciting reaction from their clients as when introduced to Send Me A Pro. People that were once looking for a handyman, dog walking, or maid service franchise are now considering Send Me A Pro. It's an obvious choice for them as they can now simply offer all of these services and more through Send Me A Pro".

Franchisees can also continue to add more service categories and prioritize services that are in high demand in their market. Franchisees are identifying popular services that are already being offered by other businesses in their markets and this is their validation to add these services to their Send Me A Pro platform.

For prospective new business owners, Send Me A Pro offers a modern business for the modern entrepreneur. Franchisees are attracted to our scalable, technology-enabled, home based business model with low overhead, no physical location and passive ownership options.

We have also received an influx of E-2 visa candidates as Send Me A Pro Franchise is very suitable for US immigrant visa applicants. To learn more about E-2, Franchise and international Master Franchise opportunities with Send Me A Pro and to apply, visit: https://www.sendmeaprofranchise.com .

