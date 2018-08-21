Send Me A Trainer is The First Fitness App That Makes it Easy to Connect and Book Certified Personal Trainers Anywhere, Anytime

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Local entrepreneurs, Bary El-Yacoubi and Muhssin El-Yacoubi, today announced the launch of Send Me A Trainer, a fitness app designed to connect you with certified in-home personal trainers ready to train you at times and locations convenient for you.

SendMeATrainer App

"There is a current paradigm shift in the fitness industry," says Bary El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Trainer. "Send Me A Trainer is saving people time and effort from going to the gym by having a personal trainer come to you. That's an extra hour a day that you can spend with your family, work on your business, pick up a hobby, or read a book in addition to getting in your workout."

"Send Me A Trainer is a product of 10 years of experience in the in-home personal training industry," says Muhssin El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Trainer. "We incorporated feedback from clients and trainers to design an app that makes it easy for clients to connect with qualified personal trainers that will help them meet their individual fitness goals."

For users, Send Me A Trainer is a personal training platform that makes it easy to stay fit by having access to local certified trainers. Users can view trainer profiles, message trainers, book sessions, and manage and track payments in a single location. Users can also rotate trainers at any time.

For trainers, Send Me A Trainer is a simple platform to get access to new clients and tools to manage and grow your business.

As the fitness industry continues to evolve, Send Me A Trainer's mission is to provide more ways and tools to make it easier to stay fit, including virtual training, mentorship programs, and discovering local fitness outlets.

Send Me A Trainer has already launched in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland and is planning to expand to other metropolitan areas quickly. Users and trainers can join the beta launch and download the Send Me A Trainer app for Android and iPhone.

Google Play



User App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sendmeatrainer.smatu



Trainer App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sendmeatrainer.smatt

Apple



User App: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/send-me-a-trainer/id1414478400?mt=8



Trainer App: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/send-me-a-trainer-pro/id1414457549?mt=8

Send Me A Trainer will be exhibiting at the TechCrunch Disrupt convention in San Francisco from September 5-7, 2018. If you are interested in connecting with the founding team, please contact info@sendmeatrainer.com.

About Send Me A Trainer

Send Me A Trainer is a personal training marketplace app developed by industry experts. Making fitness more convenient for both users and trainers, Send Me A Trainer is now available for both Android and iOS devices. Send Me A Trainer was seed funded by Wolf Run Ventures.

