Send Me A Trainer is the First Franchise to Adopt NFTs

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Send Me A Trainer announces today that it is the first Franchise to give its Franchisees a complementary NFT as a reward for joining Send Me A Trainer as a franchise business owner.

"The NFTs will be limited in quantity and awarded exclusively to our early franchise owners as a reward mechanism," says Bary El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Trainer . "In the past 18 months Send Me A Trainer has awarded over 60 territories and as Send Me A Trainer continues to grow its footprint and reach over 300 territories, these tokens will increase in value."

Send Me A Trainer is behind the scenes with Mark Cuban at Miami NFT Week on April 1-3, 2022 Send Me A Trainer Founders meeting with Natasha Graziano at Miami NFT Week on April 1-3, 2022

"Our franchisees appreciate the NFTs as it is an opportunity for them to have additional upside exposure to the value of the brand that is separate from their specific franchise operations," says Muhssin El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Trainer . "Also, service providers and users that join our platform will also be eligible to earn NFTs based on usage and loyalty."

Send Me A Trainer attended the First NFT Conference in Miami on April 1-3rd, 2022 where it announced the launch of Send Me A Trainer's NFT Strategy. Send Me A Trainer was also the ONLY franchise system in attendance at the NFT conference.

An NFT is a digital asset that is unique in kind, supported by blockchain technology and frequently purchased with crypto currency. As part of its NFT strategy, Send Me A Trainer will be utilizing NFTs as a reward mechanism.

"Send Me A Trainer continues to bring the latest technology and innovation to the franchise world," says Muhssin El-Yacoubi. "Send Me A Trainer was the first to franchise technology, and now it is the first franchise to adopt NFTs, crypto currency, and blockchain technology and we continue to disrupt the franchise industry."

"Our franchises are attracted to our technology driven, home based business model with low overhead and no physical location required," says Bary El-Yacoubi. "The modern business owner can now own a technology enabled on-demand business as a franchise. Our technology automates operations of the business so franchise owners don't get caught up in tedious things like payroll. It's changing the entire concept of business ownership in the franchise world."

Send Me A Trainer is also currently expanding internationally through Master Franchise partnerships. Master Franchisees award and oversee Send Me A Trainer franchises in their country.

About Send Me A Trainer

Send Me A Trainer is a technology franchise that connects clients with local fitness and sports pros that go to clients' locations powered by a mobile app with no need for any physical location. Since starting its franchise model 2 years ago, it has established a total of 62 territories across the USA, UK and in Dubai.

Send Me A Trainer is also featured on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine in the 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises, listed in the top 100 Fitness Franchises by Franchise Connect Magazine, and featured in Authority Magazine as disruptors in the fitness industry.

