Send Me A Trainer Ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as Top New and Emerging Franchise in 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Send Me A Trainer has been recognized as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2022 in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands now. The ranking highlights the newest and hottest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities since 2017. Send Me A Trainer was ranked 58 out of the 150 brands selected.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a top new and emerging franchise this year," says Bary El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Trainer . "In under two years we have established over 60 territories across the USA, UK and Dubai. To receive this award in only our second year of franchising is a testament to the strong demand for our innovative technology franchise system."

"Our franchises are attracted to our technology driven, home based business model with low overhead and no physical location required," says Muhssin El-Yacoubi, Co-Founder of Send Me A Trainer . "The modern business owner can now own a technology enabled on-demand business as a franchise. Our technology automates operations of the business, so franchise owners don't get caught up in tedious things like payroll. It's changing the entire concept of business ownership in the franchise world."

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. To qualify for inclusion on the 2022 list, companies featured have been offering a franchise model for five years or fewer and were assessed across multiple data points including unit growth, start-up costs and fees, training and support, the parent company's financial stability, and brand strength.

"Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging List not only highlights some of the hottest companies in the franchise business, but underscores that creativity and innovation are alive and well in 2022," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Each year approximately 300 brands begin franchising their concepts, showcasing the incredible diversity, opportunity, and accessibility that exists for today's entrepreneur."

To view Send Me A Trainer in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results can also be seen in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

Send Me A Trainer is also currently expanding internationally through Master Franchise partnerships. Master Franchisees award and oversee Send Me A Trainer franchises in their country.

To learn more about Franchise and Master Franchise opportunities with Send Me A Trainer and to apply, visit: https://www.sendmeatrainerfranchise.com

About Send Me A Trainer

Send Me A Trainer is a technology franchise that connects clients with local fitness and sports pros that go to clients' locations powered by a mobile app with no need for any physical location. Since starting its franchise model 2 years ago, it has established a total of over 60 territories across the USA, UK and in Dubai.

Send Me A Trainer is also featured on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine in the 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises, listed in the top 100 Fitness Franchises by Franchise Connect Magazine, and featured in Authority Magazine as disruptors in the fitness industry.

