Senda Biosciences and Nestlé Health Science announce exclusive global development & option agreement for Senda's Intersystems Biology-based metabolic health products

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senda Biosciences, a therapeutics platform company creating novel categories of medicines based on a new field of science called Intersystems Biology, announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Nestlé Health Science for the development of novel nutritional therapies for a wide range of metabolic conditions, including obesity and glycemia.

The companies will focus initially on accelerating first-in-human clinical studies on up to three small molecule compounds developed by Senda, leveraging the capabilities of Nestlé Health Science, a global leader in the science of nutrition. The compounds have been rationally designed based on Senda's Intersystems Biology discovery platform, and screened through Senda's proprietary bioassays for their potential to improve metabolic health. In preclinical studies these compounds have shown the ability to achieve sustained reductions in weight, as well as improvements in glucose clearance and liver health.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nestlé Health Science, which has deep expertise in nutritional health and a global reach, to rapidly bring these breakthrough metabolic health products to as many people as possible," said Guillaume Pfefer, CEO of Senda Biosciences. "By bringing together the complementary capabilities of our two organizations, we will accelerate the development of these nutritional therapies, while at the same time expanding their vast potential. The collaboration will also enable Senda to advance its first therapies into in-human clinical trials, and further validate Intersystems Biology, a field Senda is pioneering."

Senda's Intersystems Biology discovery platform combines extensive human sampling of previously uncharted tissues with advanced computational biology to generate novel, actionable insights into the trillions of interspecies molecular connections in the human body. It harnesses the power of this pharmacy within us to develop novel pharmacological and nutritional approaches.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development and commercialization of these compounds for metabolic health, with Senda granting Nestlé Health Science exclusive global commercialization rights in the nutritional field. The agreement also enables further collaboration on development of a prescription therapeutic, with Senda retaining therapeutic ownership rights.

"This collaboration brings together Nestlé Health Science's extensive knowledge and commitment to redefining the management of health with Senda's one-of-a-kind approach to medicines discovery and development," said Nestlé Health Science Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Hans-Juergen Woerle. "Together we can create solutions with the potential to transform the lives of people who live with a wide range of metabolic health conditions."

Senda Biosciences is pioneering the field of Intersystems Biology to create novel medicines. Intersystems Biology focuses on how molecular connections among botanical, bacterial, and human cells—coevolved over millennia—define health and disease. Senda's Intersystems Biology discovery platform, which combines extensive human sampling of previously uncharted tissues with advanced computational biology, has been able to generate novel, actionable insights into the trillions of interspecies molecular connections in the human body – and it harnesses the power of this pharmacy within us with novel pharmacological approaches. The power and productivity of the Senda platform is illustrated by 5 preclinical programs across oncology, neurology, chronic disease, and metabolic disease. Senda was founded by the life sciences platform company Flagship Pioneering. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.sendabiosciences.com.

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. At NHSc we are committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. We offer an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow.

