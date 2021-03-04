SendAFriend Selects University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital for $53,500 Donation

JACKSON, Mo., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SendAFriend has selected the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital to receive the company's February 2021 donation of 10% of total sales, an amount totaling $53,535.99. UI Stead Family Children's Hospital was nominated for the donation by one of SendAFriend's Instagram followers and was selected because the hospital serves as the only comprehensive children's care facility in Iowa.

SendAFriend is an ecommerce company that helps customers send personalized stuffed animal care packages to their loved ones and donates 10% of sales every month to different children's hospitals in America. The company has donated over $575,000 since its launch in 2018.

"Growing a business is a thrill, but the feeling of building a brand that helps children on this scale is beyond anything I can explain," said Tyler Macke, the 21-year old founder and CEO of SendAFriend. "UI Stead Family Children's Hospital saves children's lives, teaches the next generation of physicians, and conducts medical research. What could be more important?"

In addition to the SendAFriend promise to donate 10% of revenue to children's hospitals each month, SendAFriend offers a care package sponsorship program, known as GiveAFriend , for customers to send a gift and handwritten note to a child in a hospital.

SendAFriend hopes to deliver GiveAFriend donations to the children in UI Stead Family Children's Hospital in the near future. To date, the GiveAFriend initiative has delivered over 7,000 care packages to children in hospitals across the Midwest.

Last week, SendAFriend donated 800 GiveAFriend care packages to children at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital. This week, 750 care packages were donated to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

"This gift to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital General Fund will go to support the hospital's greatest and most urgent needs, continuing to allow us to offer the highest level of life saving care that we can, says Pamela Johnson-Carlson DNP, RN, NE-BC, Chief Administrative Officer for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. "We are grateful for the generosity of SendAFriend and their choice in supporting the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital."

About SendAFriend

Founded in Jackson, MO in 2018 by 18 year old Tyler Macke, SendAFriend is an ecommerce business that gives back in a big way and spreads smiles around the world. Their core product, adorable stuffed animal care packages, are swaddled in bright blue tissue paper and sent in a signature blue "Someone Loves You" box with personalized greeting cards from their senders. To date, SendAFriend has delivered 225,000 care packages, generating over $575,000 for pediatric care facilities across America.

