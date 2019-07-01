Sendai Airport Adopts Bespoke's AI-powered Travel Concierge

TOKYO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke, creators of the industry-leading AI-powered chatbot developed specifically for tourists and travelers, today announce Sendai Airport is beginning a 3-month trial of Bebot to serve English-speaking travelers. Through Bespoke's unique travel-focused AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology, Bebot provides tourists with an intuitive, responsive and friendly channel to ask all questions that arise during travel. Guests are connected to Bebot automatically when accessing Sendai Airport's free WiFi – no additional downloads are necessary.

With Bebot, travelers can quickly access airport information about shops, restaurants, luggage storage and other available services, as well as Sendai tourism info, transportation options and how to get to other major areas in Japan – all through natural-language chat. With Bespoke's recent launch into the U.S., Bebot is now available for U.S.-based airports, hotels and travel destinations.

"Wondering about a connecting flight, where to find a money exchange, how to take a cab to a nearby restaurant, or where to find a comfortable place to stay? Bebot, will give you an answer right away," said Akemi Tsunagawa, founder and CEO of Bespoke. "Our unique AI was developed from the ground up to serve the specific needs of travelers, providing them with the timely info, tips and guidance they need to navigate foreign lands and new places."

Bespoke's advanced AI is developed and refined with a focus on empowering travelers with essential information and tips in an intuitive and familiar, yet powerful chat service – improving travelers navigation and adventures, while relieving airport staff. The company's unique travel-focused AI is augmented by on-the-ready, seamless, human chat providing customers and travelers with a no-compromise, instantaneous and reliable source of information, while continuously optimizing Bespoke's AI technology.

Based in Tokyo, Bespoke Inc. is a world-leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving travel and tourism industries. With a focus on providing accessibility and uncovering local resources for users from over 100 countries, one of the company's most popular products is the Bebot AI travel concierge. Bespoke custom AI chatbot customers include Holiday Inn, Sofitel Hotels & Resorts and Narita International Airport. As of Q1 2019, over 12 million travelers per year interact with Bespoke Chatbot technology.

