SendCutSend Donates More Than $200,000 to Student Robotics Teams

On-Demand Manufacturing Company Helps Support Next Generation of Innovators in STEM Education

RENO, Nev., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SendCutSend is proudly sponsoring more than $200,000 in custom sheet metal parts to support 2,500 Student Robotics Teams. As an official supplier for the 2025 Kit of Parts (KitBot) for the FIRST® Robotics Competition, SendCutSend is providing custom laser cut metal as well as vouchers to enable students to further customize their builds.

SendCutSend laser cut 27,500 custom parts which required more than 10,000 lbs of aluminum and a total cutting time of approximately 90 hours.

"SendCutSend was founded based on a need for access to commercial manufacturing and we are proud to be able to provide that same accessibility, quality, speed and convenience to students around the country," said Jim Belosic, CEO of SendCutSend. "We are thrilled to support FIRST and hope to continue to play a role in the success of these students, encouraging their passion for engineering, robotics, and innovation for many years to come."

FIRST is a global robotics community that prepares young people for the future through mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills. Last season 88,000 students participated in the FIRST Robotics Competition.

In 2024, SendCutSend contributed over half a million dollars to various non-profit organizations, classrooms, events, and teams to support educational projects in robotics, Formula and Baja SAE, rocketry, automotive, and more.

In addition to partnering with FIRST, SendCutSend is proud to offer sponsorships to individual student teams having directly supported thousands of students since the company's inception in 2018. To learn more about partnership opportunities, visit sendcutsend.com/partner-with-us.

About SendCutSend

SendCutSend is an on-demand, custom sheet metal manufacturing company with facilities in Reno, Nev., Paris, Ky., and Arlington, Tex.(in early 2025) serving the United States and Canada. Founded by two software engineers frustrated by the lack of access to commercial manufacturing, SendCutSend bridges the gap between quality, speed, affordability and convenience in the manufacturing industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage to landing on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, SendCutSend is proud to now call 59% of the companies in the Fortune 500 customers. SendCutSend offers laser cutting and finishing services for everything from one-off prototypes to sale/assembly ready parts at scale shipped in as little as two days with no minimum quantities and free shipping. For more information visit SendCutSend.com or follow on Instagram or YouTube .

SOURCE SendCutSend