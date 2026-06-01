SENDCUTSEND HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2026 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

RENO, Nev., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SendCutSend, a software-driven, on-demand manufacturing company, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Manufacturing category in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. SendCutSend was nominated in the Manufacturing category for companies that prove their ability to enhance efficiency, reduce production costs, and improve product quality.

SendCutSend's Role in Modernizing Custom Manufacturing

SendCutSend's Gold Stevie® Award reflects the company's growth into one of the largest on-demand manufacturing platforms in the United States. Operating five facilities across three states, SendCutSend has produced more than 30 million parts for over 150,000 customers spanning robotics, aerospace, automotive, aviation, and consumer products.

Traditional manufacturing procurement means manual quotes, long lead times, and large minimum order quantities. SendCutSend replaces that process with a digital platform delivering instant pricing, automated design feedback, and fast production, making advanced manufacturing accessible to a much broader range of engineers and businesses.

"We set out to make manufacturing accessible to anyone with an idea and a CAD file," said Jim Belosic, CEO of SendCutSend. "No gatekeepers, no week-long waits, no endless emails. This award tells us we're on the right track, and there's a lot more coming."

What the Judges Say

"SendCutSend combines software-driven automation with domestic production to simplify procurement and expand access to advanced manufacturing. The focus on innovation, industry modernization, and investment in U.S. capacity and STEM education…shows both technological leadership and meaningful long-term impact."

"Exceptional growth trajectory with prestigious national technology rankings and consecutive fast-growth recognitions demonstrates outstanding market execution."

"Impressive Fortune 500 customer penetration and substantial STEM education investment showcase comprehensive growth strategy."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About SendCutSend

SendCutSend is an on-demand, custom manufacturing company serving the United States and Canada with facilities in Reno, Nevada, Paris, Kentucky, and Arlington, Texas. Founded by two software engineers frustrated by the lack of access to commercial manufacturing, SendCutSend bridges the gap between quality, speed, affordability, and convenience in the manufacturing industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage to landing on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500, SendCutSend is proud to serve 59% of the companies in the Fortune 500. SendCutSend offers laser cutting and finishing services ranging from one-off prototypes to sale and assembly-ready parts at scale. They ship in as little as two days with no minimum order quantity. For more information, visit sendcutsend.com or follow on Instagram or YouTube.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

SOURCE SendCutSend