Sender One Climbing and So iLL Announce Multi-Year Partnership Ahead of the 2028 Olympics

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sender One Climbing , a leading Southern California climbing gym operator, and climbing company So iLL are proud to announce a multi-year partnership spanning the next three years and culminating with the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The collaboration brings exclusive So iLL products, co-branded merchandise, and climbing wall development to Sender One locations, supporting the continued growth of climbing ahead of LA28.

The collaboration builds on a shared history of more than a decade in the climbing industry and a common commitment to accessibility, creativity, and community. Both companies were founded on the belief that climbing should be welcoming and inspiring for all, a philosophy reflected in Sender One's gyms and programming and So iLL's product innovation and design-forward approach.

"At our core, both Sender One and So iLL share an entrepreneurial spirit rooted in discovery, connection, and a love for climbing," said Alice Kao, Co-Founder and CEO of Sender One Climbing. "So iLL's expansion into climbing wall development through its partnership with Dreamwall was the catalyst for this collaboration, and we're excited to see how this partnership unfolds."

As part of the partnership, So iLL products and exclusive merchandise will be integrated into the everyday climbing experience. Offerings include:

So iLL chalk, finger massagers, brushes, and other accessories

So iLL climbing shoes, including the Jason Momoa Roam shoe, available exclusively at Sender One locations and online

Co-branded merchandise , including t-shirts, hoodies, and chalk bags

"When I first walked into Sender One LAX, I was in awe of the design and culture that Alice and Wes were building. It inspired me to keep creating," said Daniel Chancellor, Co-Founder and Creative Director of So iLL. "Years later, it's come full circle. We're able to collaborate on products, walls, and holds while strengthening our friendship. This partnership is my way of saying thanks and giving back."

As the climbing industry continues to expand, fueled in part by its growing Olympic presence, its future depends on collaboration and innovation. Together, Sender One and So iLL aim to strengthen the climbing community, inspire new climbers, and help shape the sport's evolution ahead of the LA28 and beyond.

About Sender One

Sender One is a climbing gym company with locations throughout Southern California. Sender One's purpose is to help people discover themselves and connect with others through climbing. Through inspiring spaces, inclusive programming, and a focus on human connection, Sender One is redefining what it means to be a modern climbing gym. Learn more at senderoneclimbing.com or follow along on Instagram @senderone.

About So iLL

So iLL started as a climbing hold company and has expanded into designing and selling consumer products ranging from apparel and accessories to shoes and bags. The brand has expanded into wall design through its partnership with Dreamwall, bringing climbing walls to communities nationwide. Learn more at soillholds.com or follow along on Instagram @soill.

