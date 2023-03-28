Sendero Announces Kristina Craig as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Craig is leading internal and client operations

SAN ANTONIO, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendero Wealth Management, a private, independent, partner-led wealth management firm in San Antonio and Austin has announced Kristina G. Craig as Chief Financial and Operating Officer. She spent more than a decade in a variety of accounting and compliance roles with Covenant, then CAPTRUST.

"As Sendero grows so does our need for outstanding talent," Partner and CEO Elizabeth Flavin Crawford said. "Kristina's vast knowledge and skillset allows us to think broader, take on more complex client projects and creatively grow and expand our teams.

Kristina Craig, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

"Kristina's knowledge and expertise will benefit us in several ways," she said. "She's a strategic thinker who is not just managing for today but for tomorrow's changing landscapes. Kristina is part of the team working with clients as they contemplate acquisition and disposition of business or personal assets, risk management and succession planning."

Craig graduated from Abilene Christian University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. Her early career was spent as an auditor and then staff accountant. Craig joined Covenant in 2010 as controller and manager of tax services, building out the firm's tax practice. A few years later she became CFO, then director of finance and compliance, spending more than a decade there.

Craig is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA). She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Texas Society of CPAs and the National Society of Compliance Professionals.

"I have had the privilege over the course of my career to work closely with clients and help create an environment that brings together resources and solutions for our clients," Craig said. "I am proud and excited to be part of Sendero and the forward-thinking approach that focuses on what truly matters to those we serve, today and in the future."

About Sendero Wealth Management

Sendero® is a boutique, independent partner-led firm created to help individuals, businesses and institutions focus on navigating wealth and the complexities surrounding wealth. Each Sendero® partner brings decades of professional and personal experience to situations. In addition to having a deeply experienced and sophisticated investment team, we have developed the expertise to deal with complex, multi-generational family needs. We create a sustainable, repeatable, long-term plan for our clients that include public and private investments, acquisition and disposition of business and personal assets, risk management, family office management, family foundation management and multi-generational legacy training. In addition, we have developed a dedicated program that focuses on women's needs surrounding wealth. For more information, visit sendero.com.

Sendero is comprised of Sendero Wealth Management LLC, Sendero Family Enterprise LLC, Sendero Securities LLC and Sendero Partners LLC. Sendero Wealth Management is a registered investment advisory firm serving clients with investable assets of $1 million and above. Alternative investments may be offered by broker-dealer, Sendero Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment management services are not provided by Sendero Family Enterprise LLC.

