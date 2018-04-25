Sendero Health Plans to Enroll Members in Texas' Immunization Registry

Sendero is the first and only health plan in Texas to offer its adult members the opportunity to opt-in to the state's registry - ImmTrac2. Registering with ImmTrac2 provides numerous community benefits, as adults continue to receive vaccines throughout their lives. Sendero is Central Health's nonprofit HMO providing quality health coverage to Travis County residents since 2012.

"Helping track immunization data through the state registry is a win for Sendero members and the community," said Wes Durkalski, Sendero CEO. "Sendero has built a bridge with Austin Public Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services, and we are helping our members access their immunization data to make sure they're up-to-date, which helps with workplace and school requirements, and better protects our members and the community from infectious diseases during a disaster."

Last fall, Central Texas helped people displaced from Hurricane Harvey. "During disasters such as this, immunization records play a key role in providing appropriate care," said Durkalski. "With Sendero members' participation, we can better protect them, their families, and neighbors from disease during a public health emergency."

Based on the success of the pilot project, which more than tripled ImmTrac2 enrollment expectations, Sendero is expanding the program during 2018 open enrollment this fall to include enrollment options for adults and children.

Managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services, ImmTrac2 is a tool to help public health officials allocate resources to support 'herd immunity' (slowing contagious diseases by increasing vaccinations), identify vulnerable populations at risk for acute vaccine-preventable diseases, and contribute to evidence-based practice for providing services to marginalized, underserved, and underrepresented populations. In addition, it informs decisions about where to allocate our health resources and to tailor health education and promotion programs to educate the public about how to protect their families against infectious and chronic diseases.

Formed in 2011, Sendero Health Plans, Inc. is a community-based nonprofit Health Maintenance Organization owned by Central Health that is dedicated to improving the health of the community by providing affordable, quality healthcare coverage, especially for Travis County residents with low income. Sendero offers its IdealCare plan on the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

