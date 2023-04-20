Sendero Hires Julie Gerron as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Gerron joins the executive leadership team, directing regulatory compliance and risk mitigation programs

SAN ANTONIO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendero Wealth Management, a private, partner-led wealth management firm in San Antonio has hired Julie Gerron as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. She held similar positions for nearly two decades with Westwood Holdings Group, a publicly traded Dallas-based investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

"Julie has extensive legal experience that includes developing and launching compliance programs, overseeing asset purchases, mergers, acquisitions, and structuring fund vehicles that comply with financial regulations, both domestic and overseas," Partner and CEO Elizabeth Flavin Crawford said. "Her knowledge is what Sendero needs as we continue to grow and navigate our future."

Crawford said Gerron's compliance experience is vital as clients and colleagues require the latest information in a constantly evolving regulatory landscape.

"I have dealt with many things in this industry," Gerron said. "Joining Sendero is an exciting opportunity to bring my experience and skills to help drive growth and success. I am eager to collaborate with my new colleagues to develop innovative strategies that will add value to our clients and ultimately contribute to the overall success of the business."

Gerron graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. She soon got her law degree from UT, then went to work in the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office. Gerron worked for various branches of Oklahoma state government before moving back to Texas and going into the private sector in 1998.

Gerron is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the CFA Institute. She is also a member of the State Bar of Texas and the State Bar of Oklahoma.

