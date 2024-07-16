Senderra Specialty Pharmacy introduces a groundbreaking digital solution, SenderraCare+. This innovative solution revolutionizes the patient's journey for specialty therapy medications

SenderraCare+ is a game-changer for providers and patients alike. It simplifies the time-consuming process and offers a real-time digital solution for managing complex specialty therapy needs.

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Senderra Specialty Pharmacy announced today the launch of SenderraCare+. This innovative digital solution provides patients with a seamless, interactive patient journey in real-time, including status updates regarding their medication and two-way communication throughout the process. It is conveniently delivered to the patient's mobile phone, tablet, or desktop. Multiple pharmaceutical manufacturers have engaged with Senderra to provide this service for patients on specialty medications. Senderra beta-tested the product in the market for over a year to ensure optimal functionality and features. This innovative solution solves several key issues impeding patient healthcare related to specialty medications.

Key benefits of SenderraCare+ are the ability to reduce the onboarding time for patients to start their medications, improvements in medication adherence, and reduction in patient abandonment. Patients may enroll through a digital SMS text as soon as they leave their provider's office and will preschedule a welcome call with a member of Senderra's patient care team to begin their therapy. The digital solution allows patients to take control of their journey, providing the ability to digitally sign the consent, provide personal demographic information, upload insurance information, schedule a welcome call and a delivery time of their choice for the prescribed medications as well as the ability to schedule medication refills and request a live, patient consultation from a pharmacist or nurse. All these features are hosted in a safe and secure environment, allowing the patient process flow to accelerate due to digital contact, interaction, and engagement.

The provider offices also benefit from SenderraCare+, as Senderra provides prior authorization services for all patient prescriptions. This high-touch level of service frees up time in the provider's offices and ensures each prescription receives prior authorization before filling or, if necessary, is transferred to a mandated specialty pharmacy. Additionally, Senderra established a network for providers, SenderraCare+ Network Provider, which allows the provider's patients to be auto-enrolled in SenderraCare+ as soon as the prescription is sent to Senderra providing a streamlined process for the patient to begin therapy faster. Currently, over 2,000 providers have joined the network. Senderra also keeps the provider's office informed of the patient's journey throughout the process.

"We are excited to provide another innovative solution to enhance the patient's healthcare experience," said Will Howard, CEO and Co-Founder of Senderra Specialty Pharmacy. "Senderra is committed to advancing the patient and provider experience as it relates to specialty medications by providing solutions to revolutionize patient healthcare. We are fortunate to have comprehensive relationships with our providers and manufacturers to best understand the areas where we can innovate and provide new solutions for the optimal patient experience."

About Senderra Specialty Pharmacy

Senderra is the largest national independent full-service specialty pharmacy serving patients with challenging and ongoing medical conditions by providing specialty medications, clinical expertise, and extensive support services. Senderra's commitment to patient care is strengthened by its commitment to innovative technology solutions to improve the healthcare experience, specialized patient care teams, and strong relationships with our prescribers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payer partners. For more information on Senderra Specialty Pharmacy, please visit http://www.senderrarx.com.

