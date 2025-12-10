SenderraRx Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Nautic Partners

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SenderraRx, a premier specialty pharmacy dedicated to delivering personalized, high-touch care for patients with complex and chronic conditions, and Nautic Partners ("Nautic") announced today that Nautic has signed a definitive agreement to make a growth investment in SenderraRx. SenderraRx's management team will remain significant investors and continue to lead the company.

SenderraRx, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has established itself as a trusted partner in the specialty pharmacy space, specializing in therapies for patients with complex and chronic conditions such as dermatology, rheumatology and oncology. The company has demonstrated impressive growth, earning a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year with a three-year annual revenue growth rate of over 60%. This investment and partnership with Nautic emphasize SenderraRx's commitment to resource further innovation in delivering best-in-class patient service and outcomes across the United States.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nautic, whose proven experience in healthcare has the potential to supercharge our expanding access to life-changing therapies and elevate the patient experience," said Will Howard, CEO and Co-Founder of SenderraRx. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the kind of care that matters—compassionate, seamless, and tailored to each individual's needs. Together, we're poised to make an even greater impact in the lives of those we serve."

"SenderraRx exemplifies the patient-first approach that we believe defines the future of specialty pharmacy," commented Keith Farrow, Managing Director at Nautic. "We're excited to support Will and the team as they continue to innovate and grow, striving for exceptional outcomes in a rapidly evolving market." Joe Anderson, Principal at Nautic, added, "We have been impressed with the depth of SenderraRx's relationships with leading clinicians and pharmaceutical partners, and we look forward to expanded collaboration with these partners with the shared goal of delivering excellent outcomes for patients."

Cantor Fitzgerald served as financial advisor and Bass, Berry & Sims served as legal advisor for Senderra. McDermott, Will & Schutte served as legal advisor for Nautic. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About SenderraRx

SenderraRx is a specialty pharmacy dedicated to providing personalized care and support to patients with complex conditions. With a focus on therapies for patients with complex and chronic conditions such as dermatology, rheumatology and oncology, SenderraRx combines clinical expertise, advanced technology, and compassionate service to ensure seamless access to medications and ongoing support. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SenderraRx serves patients nationwide. For more information, visit www.senderrarx.com.

About Nautic Partners

Nautic Partners, LLC is a middle-market private equity firm based in Providence, Rhode Island, that focuses on investments in three sectors: healthcare, industrials, and services. Nautic has completed over 160 platform transactions over its 39-year history. The firm employs a proactive, thematic investment strategy and partners with strong management teams to accelerate the growth of its portfolio companies through strategic add-on acquisitions, targeted operational initiatives, and deep sector expertise. For more information, please visit www.nautic.com.

