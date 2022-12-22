Sending Flowers to Loved Ones in Middle East, India and Malaysia in this Holiday Season is No Longer a Hassle

With an uplift in international orders to friends and relatives in parts of Middle East and Asia, Black Tulip Flowers has introduced new collection of flower bouquets especially for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have family members, friends or associates in UAE (Dubai/Abu Dhabi), Qatar, Oman, India and Malaysia, and would like to send them flowers to convey your well-wishes during the Holidays, but not sure how to do it, then you might find just the right options with BlackTulipFlowers.com (for UAE).

Christmas Flower Bouquet from Black Tulip Flowers - Set 1 Christmas Flower Bouquet from Black Tulip Flowers - Set 2

Black Tulip Flowers is proud to announce the introduction of brand-new Christmas flower arrangements across all its regional platforms, to better cater to the choices of international customers during the holiday season. To provide a wide range of variety to the customers, they have introduced different designs, some of which includes holiday themed chocolates and fruit arrangements, in case someone wishes to opt for something healthy.

In anticipation of high demand this year as well, Black Tulip Flowers has recently revamped their regional websites and introduced a completely new cloud hosted mobile version to offer a fast, secure and seamless online flower ordering experience. You may request for same day delivery, special delivery at mid night or schedule your delivery for a later date as per your choice.

By country, here are the websites that Black Tulip Flowers operates in different regions. If you have loved ones in Qatar, you may use BlackTulipFlowers.qa, for Oman use BlackTulipFlowers.om. If you have someone in India, check BlackTulipFlowers.in, and for Malaysia you can go with their sister company Wenghoa.com. You can also order Christmas trees from Black Tulip Flowers in UAE, as they are among a handful of flower brands that import original Christmas trees from grower countries.

Black Tulip Flowers takes pride in being one of the very few floral brands that can offer truly farm-to-hand fresh flower delivery experience. They also claim that their flowers have a much longer shelf-life as they reach the customers faster without changing multiple hands. All flowers are shipped using their own cold storage logistic chain that follows high quality standards to maintain quality of the flowers.

Black Tulip Flowers also follows a strict quality checking procedure to make sure only high-grade flowers make it to the florists and then to the consumers. They also hand pick the best florists after a meticulous process of review, to make sure customers are treated with unique and eye-catching designs to impress the recipient. With Black Tulip Flowers you can rest assured that you are getting a service backed by over 3 decades of experience.

"We are excited to offer the brand-new flower arrangements for Christmas and New Year. We have seen that lot of people who have their loved ones abroad choose to send heart-warming flower bouquets to them through us, as tokens of love, congratulations or good wishes.

"Mr. Imran Khan, Director, Black Tulip Flowers

Established in 1990, Black Tulip Flowers, a subsidiary of Black Tulip Group (BTFgroup.com), is a leading retail and wholesale flower supplier in the Middle East and Asia. With over 30 years of experience, currently supplies over 2900 tonnes of fresh cut flowers annually, sourced directly from its own 14 farms spread across +1790 acres in 3 countries, and over 100 contract farming entities in over 25 countries. They operate with a fleet of over 150 cold storage vehicles to make sure the daily demand of customers across the region is sufficiently met.

Contact:

Mr. Imran Khan, Director.

Company: Black Tulip Flowers

Contact Phone Number: +971 52 646 4258

Contact E-mail: [email protected]

Website URL: https://www.blacktulipflowers.com/

SOURCE Black Tulip Flowers LLC