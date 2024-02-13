Sendit App is Shaping the New Era of Romance in Augmented Reality

News provided by

Iconic Hearts

13 Feb, 2024, 08:28 ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Hearts, the company behind leading social media apps including Sendit, Noteit, Starmatch and Locksmith, today announced that its popular Sendit app has already seen 500 Million impressions on its augmented reality experiences helping Gen Alpha find their Valentines.

Continue Reading
Sendit
Sendit

Using augmented reality, Sendit users can play "Choose your Valentine," "Love Island" and "Valentine Applications'' to enter an immersive world with their potential match. Whether they get placed together on Love Island, or receive a virtual rose, these interactive filters continue to be Gen Alpha's go-to method for getting to know their friends while keeping things light and fun.

What makes Sendit's AR experiences different from those we're used to seeing on Instagram or TikTok, is that for the first time your friends can join you in the virtual world, creating a dynamic and exciting social experience at your fingertips.

"Sendit is creating the first AR experiences that are truly interactive and social, and we're doing it at scale", says Hunter Rice, CEO and Founder of Iconic Hearts. "Sendit has taken the leap from static face morphing to fully dynamic and personalized experiences, making the focal point more about friends and less about the tech."

In its 6th year of business, Sendit's sustained popularity is not only a result of its popular AR icebreakers, but also an immense embrace from Generation Alpha as a home for social connection. After a record 3 billion impressions on its winter holiday filters, Sendit has far surpassed high-performing AR lens campaigns run by major corporations and is continuing to prove the rapidly increasing advertising potential of AR.

As Gen Alpha navigates the modern landscape of love and friendship, AR experiences open up new playful avenues for self-expression to help this young generation build meaningful relationships. Sendit is at the forefront of this effort, fusing AR technology with social networking to provide its users with fun, simple and interactive ways to engage with their social circles and find a Valentine this year.

Sendit allows users to post prompts and receive questions from their community of friends. Currently the app has over 1.4M reviews on the App Store with a 4.8 rating and over 5M downloads on Google Play, making it the top Gen Alpha social networking app available.

ABOUT ICONIC HEARTS

Iconic Hearts, based in Culver City, CA is a technology company that is home to popular apps including Sendit, Noteit, Starmatch and Locksmith. The company's mission is to revolutionize the social networking landscape by harnessing the power of cutting edge technology and creativity. More information at: Iconic Hearts Inc.

Contact:
Anna Thornton
3605848354
[email protected]

SOURCE Iconic Hearts

Also from this source

Noteit, The Gen Alpha "Snapchat Replacement," Surpassed 50M Users

Noteit, The Gen Alpha "Snapchat Replacement," Surpassed 50M Users

Noteit, the social networking app that Gen Alpha is calling "the Snapchat replacement," today announced a huge milestone by surpassing 50 million...
The First Mainstream 'Gen Alpha' Social Media App, Sendit, Launches Personalized AI Chat

The First Mainstream 'Gen Alpha' Social Media App, Sendit, Launches Personalized AI Chat

Iconic Hearts, the company behind leading apps including Noteit, Starmatch and Locksmith, today announced that its popular Sendit app has launched a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.