Sendit Surpasses 1,500,000 App Store Ratings

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Hearts, the company behind popular social networking app Sendit, has surpassed 1.5 million ratings on the US App Store. While maintaining an overall rating of 4.8 of 5 stars, an estimated 6% of all teenagers in the United States have now taken the time to rate the platform, making it the top rated Gen Alpha social networking application.

Achieving over 1.5 million US app ratings is a testament to Sendit's great user experience and the company's commitment to meeting the needs of its community. Sendit has become the next gen way to understand the people we care about through interactive Q&As. By sharing simple prompts like, "Ask Me Anything," millions of Sendit users each day are diving deep into the minds of their friends, unlocking insights into who they are and what they like.

"Of course we get excited about reaching a big milestone like 1.5 million app reviews, but more importantly our team lives for the process. That's our super power," said Hunter Rice, founder and CEO of Iconic Hearts. "We genuinely love working with our Sendit community and hearing about what they love, hate, and need every day, and we're not going to stop innovating and working hard to make them happy."

Now in its sixth year of business, Sendit has continuously innovated to provide users with unique social experiences, focusing on Q&A interactions, starting with its signature Augmented Reality icebreakers and now venturing into AI. These features have not only driven user engagement by allowing more personalized and interactive communication, but have also set Sendit apart in a competitive market. As Gen Alpha navigates their most formative years, Sendit and the Iconic Hearts company are providing a home to meet, laugh, tell secrets, celebrate, and keep friendships for a lifetime.

