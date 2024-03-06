SENDLANE LAUNCHES FORMS AS THE NEWEST ADDITION TO ITS RETENTION MARKETING PLATFORM

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendlane, the unified retention marketing solution for eCommerce brands, elevates merchant capabilities and the customer experience with an exciting update to its signature email and SMS marketing suite. Today, the SaaS company announced the launch of Forms, a user-friendly tool enabling eCommerce merchants to grow their email and SMS lists easily at no additional cost.

"At Sendlane, our mission is to unify the tech stack for eCommerce merchants. After multiple successes with our additions of SMS and Reviews, we knew it was time for a significant upgrade to our outdated Pop-ups product to meet the marketplace's ever-changing needs. We are proud to bring another incredible product to our customers, Sendlane Forms, with new advanced features and an easy-to-use UI, for free," says Jimmy Kim, Founder and CIO of Sendlane.

Now, our users can achieve optimal results with the Sendlane Forms tool, featuring robust options ranging from customizable layouts to advanced targeting and comprehensive performance data. Notable Forms features include:

User-Friendly UI : Publish high-converting forms with customizable layouts, built-in legal jargon, and drag-and-drop functionality for fast implementation.

: Publish high-converting forms with customizable layouts, built-in legal jargon, and drag-and-drop functionality for fast implementation. Content Customization: Create compelling, branded forms using new styling options and updated fonts. Plus, save content blocks with Global Styling for quick building.

Create compelling, branded forms using new styling options and updated fonts. Plus, save content blocks with Global Styling for quick building. Versatile Collection & Layout Options: Choose from multiple mobile and desktop layouts to collect consent via Email only, SMS only, or Email and SMS.

Choose from multiple mobile and desktop layouts to collect consent via Email only, SMS only, or Email and SMS. Multiple Ways to Collect Information: Capture lead details and key data points with inline, pop-up, and banner forms.

Capture lead details and key data points with inline, pop-up, and banner forms. Questionnaires for Deeper Insights : Understand your audience's preferences to create personalized, targeted automations and campaigns that truly resonate.

: Understand your audience's preferences to create personalized, targeted automations and campaigns that truly resonate. Advanced Targeting : Leverage new targeting rules to show up when and where it matters most with controlled frequency, URL and location inclusion/exclusion, and display triggers.

: Leverage new targeting rules to show up when and where it matters most with controlled frequency, URL and location inclusion/exclusion, and display triggers. Comprehensive Performance Data: Gain impactful insight into track impressions, click-through rates, emails and SMS conversions, and form lifetime value.

ABOUT SENDLANE

Sendlane's unified retention marketing platform for email, SMS, reviews, and forms empowers mid-market and enterprise brands to drive increased ROI with merchant-friendly pricing, product, and support. Sendlane is dedicated to growing and evolving while providing industry-leading, strategic support from a team of retention experts.

