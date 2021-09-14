Sendlane Officially Joins Shopify App Store

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendlane, a leader in email and SMS marketing automation for eCommerce merchants, announced today that it has officially launched on the Shopify App Store. Beginning today, Shopify and Shopify Plus users are able to integrate Sendlane's unparalleled data-based customer communications tools directly into their eCommerce stacks. Already enjoyed by more than 300 Shopify customers, Sendlane is now available to Shopify's 1.75 million merchants.

Sendlane integrates into Shopify stores in just one click, allowing merchants to harness the power of Sendlane's deep-data capabilities to increase the long-term value of their customers by automating segmentation and communication across dozens of data categories -- including location, order history, customer LTV, cart status, and many more -- for both historical and new data.

"For a successful eCommerce merchant, data is like a firehose of information: there's certainly a lot of it, but it can be hard to use effectively. Add to that the changing landscape of privacy and regulation, and running an online store starts to turn into an experts-only exercise," said Jimmy Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Sendlane. "Sendlane is in the business of helping provide personalized, data-driven communications to boost LTV on a per-customer basis for our merchant partners. We're very happy to bring our expertise to Shopify's customers now, too."

Sendlane connects easily to all Shopify stores, even allowing for multiple stores at no extra cost, contrasted with other ESPs that limit users to just one. It provides an all-in-one email and SMS provider for reaching customers, revenue attribution, automated data triggers, dynamic content, and native integrations with leading partners like Smile.io, Carthook, Privy, Facebook, and many more.

About Sendlane

Sendlane is a behavior-based email marketing automation tool built to help eCommerce stores turn their online shoppers into lifetime customers. The platform has grown to over 1,700 users and is used by the top digital marketers and eCommerce store owners across the web, successfully delivering billions of emails. Sendlane is dedicated to consistently growing, evolving, and providing industry-leading, 24/7 live chat — 30 second response time support as well as an expert team of dedicated customer support managers, offering a white-glove service style approach.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. The platform also provides merchants with a powerful back-office and a single view of their business. The Shopify platform was engineered for reliability and scale, making enterprise-level technology available to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify currently powers over 600,000 businesses in approximately 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Red Bull, Nestle, Rebecca Minkoff, Kylie Cosmetics, and many more.

