Sendmarc appoints Dan Levinson as Customer Success Director in North America

WILMINGTON, Del. , Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendmarc has announced the appointment of Dan Levinson as Customer Success Director - North America, furthering the company's regional expansion and commitment to providing expert, locally aligned support to organizations across the continent. Levinson will lead the development of customer success programs that help businesses strengthen their email security and achieve full compliance with Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC).

With over 15 years of experience spanning email security, email deliverability, account management, product management, and leadership, Levinson brings deep expertise in implementing and managing email authentication protocols, including Sender Policy Framework (SPF), DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM), and DMARC. He has helped organizations apply these standards effectively to reduce impersonation risks and improve deliverability. His work has also driven measurable operational improvements, including a 25% reduction in support cases during a period of 20% year-over-year customer growth.

In his new role, Levinson will focus on building a customer success team designed to provide responsive, expert-level support to Sendmarc's North American clients. His team will work closely with customers to strengthen the adoption of DMARC and related standards, enabling advanced protection and improved visibility across their email environments.

"Joining Sendmarc has allowed me to continue an incredibly rewarding career in cybersecurity. The position affords me an opportunity to remain on the front lines, engaging directly with customers, as well as draw on my leadership experience to build a high-performing team to expand our North American presence," said Levinson. "Sendmarc has built every capability modern DMARC users expect, without compromising on standards or email deliverability best practices that are often overlooked by other providers in the space. What I'm most impressed with, though, is the dedication and subject matter expertise across the global customer success team. Most team members have had successful careers in other areas of cybersecurity, which strengthens the care and support our customers receive. I honestly couldn't ask for more when I consider the capabilities and sophistication of the platform, the dedicated staff, and the incredibly trusting leadership group here. Sendmarc is the DMARC solution that the North American market should be very excited about." Rob Bowker, North America Region Lead at Sendmarc, commented: "The DMARC space is crowded with a lot of noise, but every now and then, you find the people who cut through it. I've had the good fortune of working alongside Dan not once, but twice - and this time, we're doing it with the right platform and the right leadership. I'm very excited about this second chance to get it right."

About Sendmarc

Sendmarc is a global leader in safeguarding email communications through DMARC. Built with a partner-first approach, its platform empowers MSPs and VARs to deliver trusted protection against impersonation, phishing, and other email-based threats. In addition to preventing fraud, Sendmarc improves email deliverability, ensuring legitimate business communications reach their intended recipients. Trusted by enterprises and partners worldwide, Sendmarc provides the tools and expertise needed to help customers achieve full DMARC compliance quickly and effectively.

