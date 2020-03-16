SendtoNews delivers Automatically Updating Coronavirus coverage to Publishers

STN publishing partners can now deliver the latest in Coronavirus coverage to their readers with zero cost.

NEW YORK, NY, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SendtoNews (STN), owner and operator of North America's foremost digital video distribution platform, has developed a video player with a playlist dedicated to providing publishers and their readers the most up-to-the-minute Coronavirus coverage. The player features Coronavirus-related video from trusted sources like Associated Press, Bloomberg, GeoBeats Health, Rolling Stone, Cheddar, the NBA, MLB, NFL and other major sports leagues and over 100+ others to deliver contextually relevant content seamlessly to publishers, updated every 20 minutes.

To use the player, publishers simply paste the embed code wherever they want Coronavirus video coverage. The player then selects the most recent and relevant Coronavirus related content from STN's library of over 600,000 videos delivering a contextually relevant and informative experience for their users. As STN receives up to 5000 new videos per day, the player is refreshed every 20 minutes and instantly populated with the most current video pertaining to Coronavirus coverage.

"In times of uncertainty, information is the first line of defence and publishers serve their community well by giving them the most up-to-date and accurate news available," says Matthew Watson, CEO of SendtoNews. "This new player dedicated to Coronavirus coverage is designed to aid in that goal by delivering reliable and current video content to add to our publishing partners already exemplary coverage."

SendtoNews's video players have been used by leading names in publishing like the NY Post, Chicago Tribune, SF Gate, Houston Chronicle and over 1600 others. Case studies have shown that the player yields results such as nearly 4x time on page, 11x more impressions and 33% more page views, delivering the best in digital video content, technology and monetization to publishers.

If you are a publisher and would like a dedicated Coronavirus player for your site, contact [email protected]

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews owns and operates the leading digital video distribution platform in North America, supplying more than 1800 digital publishers with revenue, premium content and advanced video player technology. SendtoNews is the video distribution platform for over 100 content creators, including the NFL, Associated Press, MLB, Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, NBA, PGA Tour, Variety NHL and MLS, complementing their efforts to grow and engage their digital audience while providing additional revenue opportunities for their advertisers and sponsors.

SendtoNews' video platform and AI-powered Smart Match player has become an indispensable resource in content, technology and monetization to publishers across North America and made them a key partner to industry leaders like Hearst, Gannett, Tribune, McClatchy, USA Today, and thousands of other newspaper.coms, broadcast.coms, radio.coms and native digital sites.

For more information on SendtoNews, please visit www.sendtonews.com

SOURCE SendtoNews