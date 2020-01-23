SendtoNews Selected as a Digiday Video Awards 2020 Finalist

STN is once again nominated for Best Video Distribution Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SendtoNews (STN), North America's Leading Digital Video Distribution Platform, is named a finalist in the 2020 Digiday Video Awards . For the second year in a row, SendtoNews has been shortlisted as the Best Video Distribution Platform for their turnkey, three-sided digital video platform, which provides resource free premium technology, content and monetization to publishers.

STN is recognized for its unique service to publishers, delivering the most comprehensive premium content libraries in digital video to their users. Over the past twelve months, STN expanded its content library volume by over 120%, adding video from leading providers like Associated Press, Bloomberg, Rolling Stone, Condé Nast, Variety and Cheddar to their already unparalleled official library of exclusive sports content from MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA TOUR and MLS. SendtoNews now offers publishers up to 5000 new daily videos from over 100 of the top brands in digital media.

In a case study submitted to Digiday, STN demonstrated how this expansion of its content library yielded tremendous results for their partners in terms of user experience and revenue. One such partner saw revenue increases of nearly double the revenue, with a 162% lift in average time spent watching video.

"We are always excited to find new and innovative ways to help publishers thrive in digital video," said Matthew Watson , CEO of SendtoNews. "It is an honor to have these efforts recognized by a go-to resource for industry insight like Digiday. On behalf of the STN team, I offer congratulations to all of the finalists and thank our content, publishing and advertising partners for their part in this success."

The SendtoNews video distribution platform features an AI-powered video player that automates publisher workflow, matching articles with STN's contextually relevant, premium content to offer exceptional monetization of the resulting impressions all at zero cost to the publisher, which has yielded results such as 3.1x more impressions and 3.9x longer time on page in cases studies than video from alternate sources.

The Digiday Video Awards recognize companies that use video to modernize media and marketing. Finalists are judged on their ability to both solve industry-wide challenges and create opportunities for their partners. The Winner of Best Video Distribution platform will be announced alongside 14 other categories on February 11th on Digiday.com

