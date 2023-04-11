SENDY Creates Community-Driven Marketplace for Adventure Sports

Co-founded by professional snowboarder Travis Rice and MTB freerider Cam Zink, SENDY supports the buying, selling and renting of gear on one easy-to-use platform

TRUCKEE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SENDY brings the efficiencies of the sharing economy to adventure sports with a new community-driven, marketplace. In a win-win for those who love the outdoors, SENDY creates an online gear hub where users can buy, sell and rent adventure sports equipment and technical clothing. Co-founded by pro snowboarder Travis Rice and pro freerider Cam Zink, SENDY aims to minimize the environmental impact of and expand access to adventure sports.

"The problem is not that we don't have enough things, it's that those things are inefficiently distributed. We have the power to change this forever," said Cam Zink pro freeride mountain biker and co-founder of SENDY.

SENDY is designed to get more people outside, connecting with each other, the natural world and adventure. The intuitive app brings a familiar, easy-to-navigate platform that makes posting gear for sale and renting gear simple for both retailers and individuals. It also supports easily shipping gear once sold and features safeguards to protect the buyer and seller.

Travis Rice has been posting gear straight from his gear shed to SENDY, "Every single piece of gear that finds a new home helps someone chase their dreams, drop into their bodies and focus on what matters," said Travis Rice, pro snowboarder and co-founder of SENDY.

This spring, the SENDY buy, sell, rent platform became available online at SENDY.io, complimenting the mobile app that SENDY launched with in November. SENDY ambassadors are jump-starting the community's growth with an early focus on snowsports and categories including bike, camp, surf, climb, skate, fish, moto, paddle, run and wake.

Established in late 2022, by co-founders snowboarder Travis Rice and freerider Cam Zink, SENDY is an online marketplace and gear hub that lets users buy, sell and rent adventure sports equipment anywhere in North America. It's designed with the vision of getting more people outside, more people connecting with each other, the natural world, and their own true nature. Learn more at SENDY.io

SENDY was developed by Ukrainian programmers who worked through war under harrowing conditions to make SENDY a reality. SENDY stands with Ukraine.

