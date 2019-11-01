Seneca Biopharma and Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics Announce Development Plan for Potential Joint Pipeline at 7th China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Science Leadership Summit

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCNA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, and Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., a China-based company focused on monoclonal antibody therapeutics, jointly announce development plans for a joint pipeline of products for the treatment of immunological diseases, at the 7th China Renaissance Healthcare and Life Science Leadership Summit. The presentation can be found at this link.

"This pipeline of product candidates has the potential to make a positive and lasting impact on patient outcomes in a variety of immunological and autoimmune diseases," said David Recker, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Seneca Biopharma, Inc, adding "the anticipated lead product SCA005 / QX005N holds particular promise for the treatment of Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis."

QYuns' assets, include QX005N, targeting IL-4Rα, QX002N, targeting IL-17A, QX004N targeting IL-23A, and QX006N targeting IFNRα. The companies anticipate jointly developing these assets worldwide and collaborating on future pipeline expansion. Upon entering into the license, Seneca's lead asset will be SNC005 (QX005N) that targets IL-4Rα for the treatment of Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis.

Yiliang Wu, the Chief Operating Officer of QYuns noted "our platform has already produced six novel drug candidates that are at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical studies. This partnership will allow us to leverage the experience of Seneca's world class management team to accelerate the global commercialization of these promising therapies."

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: SCNA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need. Seneca is in the process of finding and acquiring new assets, promising science and technologies that will provide meaningful therapies for patients.

