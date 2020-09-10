Seneca Family of Agencies Providing Pro Bono Mental Health Services to Families Separated at Border

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Family of Agencies is providing pro bono mental health services for the thousands of families that were separated at the border due to the current administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Seneca launched the Todo Por Mi Familia initiative after a federal court ruled that the U.S. government must make mental health services available to the thousands of impacted families to address the trauma caused by the separations.

To ensure that families can access services, Seneca has partnered with leading national advocacy organizations, including Public Counsel, ACLU, Al Otro Lado, and Kids in Need of Defense, to reach families who are eligible for the free treatment. However, the widespread impact of this issue - which has been further challenged by COVID-19 - has made it difficult for Seneca to track down these families and connect them with care providers.

Seneca continues to lead mental health assistance amid both the pandemic and the crisis of family separation, including teaming with influential voices in entertainment such as Pedro Pascal, Roselyn Sanchez, Eugenio Derbez, and Cristian de la Fuente to spread the word about Todo Por Mi Familia. With the deadline for free services set to expire in June, they're working to amplify the initiative so that families can receive support during this critical time.

Services are free, confidential, and conducted in the families' preferred language. If your family is looking for services, call Seneca's toll-free and confidential line at 844-529-3327. For more information on Todo Por Mi Familia, please email [email protected].

To support and learn more, please visit https://www.senecafoa.org/.

