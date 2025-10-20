Seneca Launches with $60 Million to Equip Firefighters, Utilities, and Communities with Advanced Wildfire Defense Technology

Seneca builds autonomous aerial systems that launch instantly, deliver powerful fire suppression, and use AI to locate and knock down fires before they spread

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca , the resilience technology and infrastructure company, today announced its public launch and a $60 million financing round. The round, believed to be the largest venture capital round in fire technology to date, was led by Caffeinated Capital and Convective Capital, with participation from First Round Capital, Transition VC, Advance Venture Partners, Nextview Ventures, Bullpen Capital, Stepstone Group, DCVC, Offline Ventures, Roar Capital, and Slow Ventures.

Stuart Landesberg, Seneca Founder and CEO, standing with two autonomous suppression drones.

Fire intensity in the United States has nearly more than doubled over the past two decades , costing the economy an estimated $1 trillion annually and putting 115 million Americans at risk . 2025 will be the most expensive and destructive fire year in U.S. history. The damage extends far beyond burned homes, reaching deep into the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the forests that sustain our way of life.

Seneca is building the first and only autonomous fire suppression system that includes autonomous suppression drones that carry >100 lbs, shoot with >100 PSI, launch from anywhere, use AI to navigate and knock down fires, and cut response times to under ten minutes. The modular aerial systems can be launched remotely, needing only an approximate fire location, and strike fast, targeting the critical window that determines whether a spark becomes a megafire. Built alongside U.S. fire leaders, Seneca's technology additionally strengthens prescribed burns and fuel reduction efforts to help communities manage fire risk year-round.

"Firefighters are heroes who run into burning buildings and fly helicopters into hurricane-force winds to protect lives and property," said Stuart Landesberg, Founder and CEO of Seneca. "Our hope is to empower firefighters in situations that were previously impossible, unsafe, or inefficient. The American way of life has always been about pioneering. Technology is how we will protect communities, preserve our environment, and create a more resilient civilization."

Seneca was developed in collaboration with the world's leading fire agencies and public safety partners, including San Bernardino County Fire, Aspen Fire Department, and other agencies across the American West. The company's Advisory Board includes prominent fire service leaders, such as Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, former U.S. Fire Administrator; John Mills, Founder and CEO of Watch Duty; and Rick Balentine, 25-year Chief of Aspen Fire Department.

"Rapid initial attack is the best chance we have to save money, property, and lives," said Dan Munsey, Fire Chief of San Bernardino County Fire Protection District and Chairperson of the International Association of Fire Chiefs Technology Council. "In San Bernardino County we have a vision of keeping wildfire 100 square feet or less… this is a far departure from the industry standard of 10 acres or less. We can only achieve this ambitious goal with an ambitious vision. Seneca is a huge part of that vision."

"A century of neglect and mismanagement has primed our forests and communities for catastrophic wildfire - meaning if we don't catch fire quickly in adverse conditions we can rarely catch it at all," said Bill Clerico, Managing Partner of Convective Capital. "Seneca's vision for rapid, drone-based response is a critical missing capability that allows firefighters to conduct suppression operations when it is still feasible to do so. This should be considered essential for stakeholders ranging from fire agencies to utilities, to municipalities; the opportunity for impact is enormous."

The company will use this funding to improve capabilities, harden the overall system, increase production, and roll out the first systems to the field to save lives during the 2026 fire season.

For more information, visit www.seneca.com .

About Seneca

Seneca builds advanced firefighting technology for situations that were previously unsafe, inefficient, or impossible. The company's mission is to protect 500 million acres in the U.S. and allied nations by 2035.

SOURCE Seneca