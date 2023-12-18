SenesTech Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement and Initial Order for Evolve™ Soft Bait in Hong Kong and Macau

Further Expansion to Mainland China is Contemplated in the Agreement

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces entry into a Distribution Agreement with Fruit Tree Limited, a pest control service provider, manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Hong Kong.

"Fruit Tree Ltd. is a leading company in the pest control industry, supplying products and services throughout the region, directly and through its subsidiaries, with a commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. As such, that makes them a perfect partner in this vital market, with EvolveTM the perfect addition to their portfolio of solutions," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO.

The agreement with Fruit Tree Limited includes both a substantial initial stocking order and annual minimums.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SenesTech and the distribution of Evolve in Hong Kong and Macau, with potential expansion to Mainland China. Evolve fits well in our model of delivering effective pest management solutions while prioritizing the safety and sustainability of our environment," stated Francisco Pazos Alvarino, Director of Fruit Tree Ltd. "We have already engaged with regulatory officials, securing the possibility of testing the product in government venues with significant infestations during the registration process. Of particular concern are the infestations in the wet markets."

[Wet markets are the traditional Chinese markets that sell fresh meat, produce and other perishable goods.]

"This collaboration with Fruit Tree Ltd. opens up exciting possibilities, and an entry into one of the largest pest control markets on the planet with their support and expertise," Mr. Fruendt concluded.

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

About Fruit Tree Ltd

Fruit Tree Ltd. is a dynamic and innovative company with a strong presence in the pest control and insecticide manufacturing industry. As the parent company of Nobedbugs-hk, a leading provider of pest control services, and Chinchex Limited, a renowned manufacturer and distributor of bed bug insecticide in South East Asia countries, Fruit Tree Ltd. has established itself as a trusted and reliable partner in combating pest-related challenges.

Fruit Tree Ltd. places great emphasis on research and development to continually enhance our services and products. We invest in cutting-edge technologies and collaborate with industry experts to stay at the forefront of pest control and insecticide innovation. Our dedicated team of professionals is driven by a passion for excellence and a customer-centric approach, providing personalized solutions that address the specific needs of our clients.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Fruit Tree Ltd is an excellent partner for us; and our belief that we will be able to expand our work with Fruit Tree Ltd in Hong Kong and Macau. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

