SenesTech Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement and Initial Order for Evolve™ Soft Bait in Singapore

News provided by

SenesTech, Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Further Expansion in the Region Is Contemplated in the Agreement

PHOENIX, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces entry into a Distribution Agreement with Agro Technic PTE Ltd, a pest control product manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Singapore.

"Agro Technic is a leading manufacturer and supplier for equipment and chemicals in Singapore, with a strong presence in public health vector control, professional pest control and plant protection. With their focus on putting forth customized solutions to meet customers' needs in Singapore and throughout the region, they are an excellent partner for SenesTech as we address that market," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO.

The agreement with Agro Technic includes both a substantial initial stocking order and annual minimums.

Heng Yiwei, Managing Director of Agro Technic, stated, "Singapore is a city in a garden, the modern metropolis of the region. Agro Technic has been at the forefront of bringing in innovative solutions for the public health sector since the 1970s. We continue to do so year on year, bringing to market solutions that are not only environmentally friendly but most importantly effective! The product range that Senestech offers, is a perfect fit to our business model, long term strategy, and market positioning and runs in tandem with the requirements of our garden city. Together with Senestech, we look forward to making Singapore our flagship from where we will spearhead the adoption of a cleaner, greener, more humane form of rodent management to the rest of the region. Let's EVOLVE!"

About SenesTech
We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com

About Agro Technic
With a presence in public health vector control, professional pest control to even plant protection, with our richness in knowledge and experience, we are able to put forth customized solutions that have proven to be highly effective in meeting our customers' needs.

Through the years, AGRO TECHNIC has evolved to become a synonym for high quality products, top-notch innovation and unrivaled customer service in the business. We view the development of best solutions for your everyday public healthcare problems as an exciting commitment, a driving force that spears us towards betterment.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Agro Technic is an excellent partner for us; Argo Technic's plan, together with us, to make Singapore its flagship from where Argo Technic will spearhead the adoption of a cleaner, greener, more humane form of rodent management to the rest of the region; and our expectation that Argo Technic intends to move quickly within Singapore and throughout their regional network of relationships. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: 
Investors:
Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,
602-889-9700, [email protected]

Company:
Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,
928-779-4143 x825

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Also from this source

SenesTech Signs Poppe Enterprises for Evolve™ Distribution in Grain Management Market

SenesTech Signs Poppe Enterprises for Evolve™ Distribution in Grain Management Market

SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces a...
SenesTech to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference on February 1, 2024

SenesTech to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference on February 1, 2024

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) today announced that Joel Fruendt, Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.