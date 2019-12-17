SenesTech Announces Launch of Online Store to Order ContraPest Directly

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, today announced the launch of an online store to purchase ContraPest, the Company's revolutionary fertility control product for rodents.

To visit the SenesTech Online Store, visit: https://store.senestech.com.

"We are excited to launch the SenesTech Online Store," commented Ken Siegel, SenesTech's CEO. "The SenesTech Online Store allows pest management professionals, or PMPs, to order our innovative rodent fertility product, ContraPest®, directly from the Company through a user-friendly website. With the ease of ordering direct, PMPs can provide effective solutions to meet their customers' needs on-demand. Our hope is that this additional way to procure products will provide the support and resources PMPs need when they need it."

ContraPest is also available through national and regional distributors. To find a distributor, please visit our website at https://senestech.com/order-contrapest/.

About SenesTech

SenesTech has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements that involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. "Forward-looking statements" may be preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will," "should," "expected," "anticipates," "continue," "eventually," "believes," or "projected." Forward-looking statements include statements concerning target marketing and markets; continuing the Company's vision; deployment of the Company's product; the continuation or expansion of the use of ContraPest; demand for ContraPest; the Company's expectations on regulatory developments, such as AB 1788; the Company's continuing to control expenses and cash; future financial results; and the Company's execution of its strategic business plan.

Investors should not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those made in the forward-looking statements, including as a result of various factors and other risks, such as market acceptance and demand for the Company's products, customers completing order commitments, the Company's ability to reduce costs and execute on its plans and continuing to believe it is following the best strategy, the Company having sufficient financing, and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made based on management's assumptions as of such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC,

602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc.,

928-779-4143

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

