SenesTech Announces Patent Issued on Animal Fertility Control

The patent describes a composition which can be used to reduce the reproductive capacity of mammals. In particular, the compositions induce ovarian follicle depletion when administered to female mammals as well as having an impact on male mammals. The patent also describes methods of reducing the population of mammals with the use of the compositions.

"This patent is the key of our intellectual property portfolio. It protects use of the combination of two active ingredients in causing both ovary and testis to fail. To simplify the science, rats that consume our bait, ContraPest, do not reproduce, ultimately reducing the population," said Dr. Cheryl A. Dyer, co-Founder, President and Chief Research Officer of SenesTech.

"This patent issue underlies the foundation of our fertility control technology that can be directly targeted not only to rats, but also developed for other pest mammals in our pipeline," said Dr. Loretta P. Mayer, Chair, CEO and co-founder of SenesTech. "The anchor of our ContraPest intellectual property portfolio is comprised of the combination of two composition patents, two delivery device patents, exclusive use of the two active ingredients for the purpose of rodent control, and trade secrets wrapping our manufacturing and quality control protocols."

About SenesTech

SenesTech is changing the paradigm of pest management by targeting the root cause of the problem: reproduction.

ContraPest® is an innovative technology that targets the reproductive capabilities of Norway and roof rats. As a highly palatable liquid, the formulation promotes sustained consumption, helping to reduce fertility in both male and female rats, bringing populations down and keeping them down. Our delivery system is designed to minimize handler exposure, and ContraPest is dispensed inside tamper resistant bait stations, minimizing the risks to non-target species.

As a versatile tool, ContraPest can be used within your Integrated Pest Management program to help reduce reproduction and magnify the success of your IPM protocols or as a standalone, non-lethal solution for customers that are looking to reduce or eliminate their use of lethal methodologies.

ContraPest is a Restricted Use Pesticide, due to applicator expertise. Please read and comply with all label instructions. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senestech-announces-patent-issued-on-animal-fertility-control-300641689.html

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.senestech.com

