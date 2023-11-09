SenesTech Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Growth Up 44%; Net Loss Improved by Almost $700,000

Company to Begin Shipments of Evolve Soft Bait Next Week

Expected to Be a Key Driver of Revenue Growth

PHOENIX, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

"We accelerated our growth trajectory during the third quarter with strong 44% year-over-year growth in revenues driven by the initiatives we have undertaken to drive sales, improve our product quality, and expand our product options," commented Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect this growth to further accelerate as we launch our Evolve Soft Bait, the first and only soft bait developed to control pest populations using a breakthrough technology that targets the rat population where it starts, by restricting fertility through nonlethal methods. We have received pre-orders and expect to start shipping product next week."

Sales growth during the third quarter was led by increases in nearly every key market segment, including agribusiness, zoos and sanctuaries, and commercial. The Company also continued to experience sequential revenue growth and an improvement of its return on marketing investment within its e-commerce platform following the successful reconfiguration of those operations earlier this year. Overall, the various initiatives led to an improvement of nearly $700,000 in its net loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss compared to the year-ago period.

Fruendt continued, "We have made several operational improvements to drive revenue growth more efficiently, with an objective of reaching profitability in the near future."

The launch of the Evolve Soft Bait is expected to be a significant step in expanding SenesTech's reach within key market verticals, including 'big box' retailers, key e-commerce channels, and pest management professionals. Evolve is highly palatable to rats, easy to deploy, and offers diverse placement in many different and complex environments, including municipalities, parks, recreation facilities, sports venues, food processing facilities, correctional facilities, subways, medical facilities, agribusiness, zoos, and residential locations. Importantly, Evolve is priced competitively to currently available rodenticide alternatives.

"Our initial focus will be on the commercial market and key industry distributors. In addition, we have established our vendor account with Amazon and are pursuing the process of selling through their portal, as well as other e-commerce providers. Finally, we are initiating discussions with key big box retailers to offer Evolve on their shelves," added Fruendt.

The introduction of Evolve continues SenesTech's recent string of innovative product offerings designed to provide customers with the effectiveness of fertility control in the format that fits their needs. In July 2023, the Isolate Bait System was launched as a more efficient and easier-to-use liquid bait system, which integrates both the tank and tray as a single unit. In October, Isolate represented over a third of all unit sales. Last year, the Company introduced Elevate, an easily deployed system for mounting in the rafters of barns, granaries, attics, lofts, and storage and manufacturing facilities. Year-to-date, nearly 5,500 Elevate systems have been deployed in various agricultural settings.

"Product innovation is key to our future success. Building upon the recent introductions of the Isolate and Elevate bait systems for ContraPest, Evolve was developed to offer customers a soft bait product that has similar efficacy to ContraPest, but in a format that is easier to deploy and in a format they can use daily in their integrated pest management programs," Fruendt continued. "A key differentiating feature for Evolve is the opportunity to distribute through key big box retailers and e-commerce providers. We are in active negotiations, with a goal to develop partnerships that will dramatically increase the adoption of the Evolve solution and to set SenesTech up for tremendous success in the future."

Q3 2023 Highlights

Revenue during Q3 2023 was $360,000 compared to $250,000 in Q3 2022, an increase of 44%.

compared to in Q3 2022, an increase of 44%. Gross profit during Q3 2023 was $176,000 , for a gross profit margin of 49%, compared to $122,000 , or a gross profit margin of 49%, in Q3 2022.

, for a gross profit margin of 49%, compared to , or a gross profit margin of 49%, in Q3 2022. Net loss during Q3 2023 was $1.9 million , compared with a net loss of $2.6 million for Q3 2022.

, compared with a net loss of for Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss, which is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance, for Q3 2023 was $1.7 million compared to $2.4 million in Q3 2022.

compared to in Q3 2022. Cash at the end of September 2023 was $2.1 million .

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

About SenesTech

We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectation that the Evolve Soft Bait solution will be a key driver to revenue growth; our expectation that our growth will further accelerate into the future as we launch our Evolve Soft Bait solution; our expectation that we will start shipping Evolve Soft Bait product next week; our objective to drive the business towards profitability; our expectation that the launch of the Evolve Soft Bait solution will be a significant step in expanding our reach within key market verticals, including 'big box' retailers, key e-commerce channels, and leading industry pest management professionals; our belief that product innovation is key to our future success; and our goal to develop partnerships that will dramatically increase the adoption of the Evolve solution and set us up for tremendous success in the future. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the successful commercialization of our products; market acceptance of our products; our financial performance, including our ability to fund operations; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

SENESTECH, INC. BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,145

$ 4,775 Accounts receivable, net 83

113 Prepaid expenses 385

378 Inventory, net 703

853 Total current assets 3,316

6,119 Right to use assets, operating leases 217

347 Property and equipment, net 313

294 Other noncurrent assets 22

22 Total assets $ 3,868

$ 6,782







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 147

$ 540 Accrued expenses 671

560 Current portion of operating lease liability 192

180 Current portion of note payable 9

— Deferred revenue 15

44 Total current liabilities 1,034

1,324 Operating lease liability, less current portion 34

179 Note payable, less current portion 44

— Total liabilities 1,112

1,503 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 3

1 Additional paid-in capital 130,933

127,481 Accumulated deficit (128,180)

(122,203) Total stockholders' equity 2,756

5,279 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,868

$ 6,782

SENESTECH, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues, net $ 360

$ 250

$ 898

$ 722 Cost of sales 184

128

488

374 Gross profit 176

122

410

348 Operating expenses:













Research and development 379

452

1,147

1,399 Selling general and administrative 1,748

2,289

5,259

6,473 Total operating expenses 2,127

2,741

6,406

7,872 Loss from operations (1,951)

(2,619)

(5,996)

(7,524) Other income (expense), net 4

(27)

19

(23) Net loss $ (1,947)

$ (2,646)

$ (5,977)

$ (7,547) Weighted average shares outstanding

— basic and diluted 4,176,592

610,648

3,037,790

610,578 Loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.47)

$ (4.33)

$ (1.97)

$ (12.36)

SENESTECH, INC. Itemized Reconciliation Between Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss (as reported, GAAP) $ (1,947)

$ (2,646)

$ (5,977)

$ (7,547) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Interest income, net (4)

(1)

(19)

(3) Stock-based compensation 170

140

467

570 Reserve for future severance —

—

120

— Depreciation expense 35

35

104

148 Loss on sale of property and

equipment —

28

—

26 Total non-GAAP adjustments 201

202

672

741 Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-GAAP) $ (1,746)

$ (2,444)

$ (5,305)

$ (6,806)

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.